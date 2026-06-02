hadjidakis:-safe-bulkers’-listing-on-the-exchange-redefines-the-relationship-between-shipping-and-the-capital-market

Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis participated today in the special event marking the commencement of trading of Safe Bulkers shares, the first shipping company to be listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.

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Safe Bulkers, a Greek-owned shipping company with an international presence, operates a fleet of 45 dry bulk vessels and has also placed orders for 11 new ships. With today’s start of trading on Euronext Athens, the company gains a dual presence in capital markets while maintaining its listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

In his address, Mr. Hatzidakis stated:

“For the Greek government, today is a day of historic significance both for Euronext Athens, the Athens Stock Exchange, and for Greek shipping. For the Athens Stock Exchange, because today marks the first-ever trading of shares of a shipping company. There is no need to emphasize the particular importance of this development, given the weight of shipping for Greece and the Greek economy.

It is also an important day for shipping—Greek shipping and Greek-owned shipping—because I believe that, to a significant extent, the relationship between shipping and the stock market is being redefined. A new era is beginning. Personally, I believe that Safe Bulkers’ listing on the Athens Stock Exchange is only the first step. I believe that other shipping companies will soon follow, as both Mr. Kontopoulos and Mr. Hadjiyiannou have already indicated in their own way.

Therefore, I would like to congratulate Mr. Kontopoulos, the Athens Stock Exchange, and Mr. Hadjiyiannou for the decision taken by Safe Bulkers. I am certain that my colleague, the Cypriot Minister of Shipping, shares the same sentiments. I wish you a successful start and every success in this very interesting undertaking.”

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