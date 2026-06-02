pierrakakis-in-paris-for-the-future-of-european-competitiveness-and-industrial-policy

The Minister of National Economy and Finance and President of the Eurogroup, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, is in Paris to participate in the annual Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, one of the most important international gatherings for shaping policies on growth, competitiveness, and prosperity.

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This year’s conference focuses on industrial policy under the theme: “Designing Industrial Policies for Open Markets, Growth and Prosperity.” Discussions will examine how industrial strategies and competitive markets, both nationally and internationally, can strengthen long-term growth, productivity, and living standards. Particular emphasis will be placed on enhancing competition, maintaining fiscal responsibility, leveraging digital and emerging technologies, and creating the conditions for sustainable development.

During the conference, Mr. Pierrakakis will meet with the Secretary-General of the OECD, Mathias Cormann. He will also address the Ministerial Council plenary session and participate in a discussion entitled “Balancing the Objectives and Impacts of Industrial Policy.”

In addition, he will serve as a keynote speaker at a session on “Fiscal Sustainability and Industrial Policies,” where he is expected to present the challenges facing Europe and the conditions necessary to finance competitiveness amid increasing pressures on European economies.

On the sidelines of his visit to Paris, Mr. Pierrakakis will hold a series of meetings with leading institutional and international figures, including the new Governor of the Banque de France, Emmanuel Moulin, and the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol. Their discussions will focus on developments in the European economy, energy security, and investment.

The Minister of National Economy and Finance and President of the Eurogroup will also hold bilateral meetings with European officials and participate as a keynote speaker at an event organized by the Jacques Delors Institute.

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