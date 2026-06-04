ryanair-again-against-fraport-greece:-this-time-for-kalamata-airport

Before even the concession agreement for Kalamata Airport is signed over to the investment consortium of Fraport Greece–Copelouzos–Konstantakopoulos, Ryanair is going on the offensive again.

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The low-cost airline, following its… noisy announcements a while ago about closing its base at Thessaloniki Airport Macedonia from the coming autumn—citing high fees imposed by the airport operator Fraport Greece—is now complaining about excessive fee increases at Kalamata International Airport ahead of its concession.

In its statement, it criticizes Fraport Greece’s plan to quadruple airport charges at Kalamata Airport after taking over its management within the year, reiterating claims of a “monopoly” by the operator. According to reports, the fee increase is part of the concession agreement expected to be signed with the Greek state in June.

According to the airline, Fraport Greece has already implemented overall fee increases of 66% at other airports it manages across Greece from --pandemic period until today, while it did not pass on to passengers the 75% reduction in the Airport Development and Modernization Fee decided by the Greek government. As a result, Ryanair claims it was forced to shut down its three-aircraft base in Thessaloniki and suspend winter 2026 flights to Chania International Airport and Heraklion International Airport.

The company estimates that the planned 390% increase in fees at Kalamata Airport would make the destination less competitive, inevitably leading to reduced passenger traffic and worsening seasonality in Greek tourism. However, reports indicate that this increase is part of the concession framework, which is strict and defined in the agreement binding the Greek state and the concessionaire—similar to what happened with fee increases at the 14 regional airports following the 2016 concession agreement with Fraport Greece.

At the same time, Ryanair is calling on the Greek government, which is expected to receive significant revenue from the concession deal, to explain why it allows, as it claims, contracts that harm the country’s competitiveness in favor of airport operators.

Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jason McGuinness, said it is “unthinkable” that Fraport Greece is planning to quadruple fees at Kalamata Airport. He noted that the airline was already forced to close its Thessaloniki base and suspend winter operations in Chania and Heraklion due to increases imposed by the “monopolistic” airport operator, and that it is now attempting the same in Kalamata, which he said makes no sense.

He argued that the increase is excessive and unjustified, warning that it would make Kalamata Airport uncompetitive almost overnight, leading to reduced routes, fewer passenger choices, and loss of tourism revenue for local economies.

He also stressed that Kalamata and other regional airports in the country have the potential to attract significant year-round traffic and reduce extreme seasonality. However, he said this can only be achieved if Fraport Greece freezes airport fee increases and fully passes on to passengers the 75% reduction in the Airport Development Fee.

It is noted that Kalamata International Airport (“Captain Vassilis Konstantakopoulos” Airport) is being granted a 40-year concession following the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund tender and the selection of the preferred bidder consortium FRAPORT–DELTA AIRPORT INVESTMENTS (Copelouzos Group)–PILEAS (Konstantakopoulos Group), with final signatures expected within the month. Within the consortium, FRAPORT holds 51%, DELTA 24.5%, and PILEAS the remaining 24.5%.

During the first four months of 2026, the airport has strengthened its passenger traffic, especially international traffic. From January to April 2026, total passenger numbers reached 25,443, with international arrivals rising 24% year-on-year to 11,817—recorded for the first time in the low season, up from 9,532 in the first four months of 2025. Last year, total passenger traffic reached 368,000, with international arrivals totaling 169,730 passengers, while estimates for this year’s total traffic (arrivals, departures, domestic and international) suggest around 400,000 passengers.

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