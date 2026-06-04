stournaras:-greece-is-entitled-to-be-optimistic-about-the-future-of-its-economy

A message of optimism about the course of the Greek economy was sent by the Governor of the Bank of Greece, Yannis Stournaras, after being honored at the 2026 awards ceremony of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA), emphasizing that the country has overcome critical challenges, remains on a growth path, and can achieve even more through fiscal responsibility, financial stability, and the continuation of reforms.

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Read the thank-you message:

“I feel deeply honored by this award tonight and I would like to share it with my many colleagues over all these difficult years. And with my wife Lina, who was my safe harbor, a rock during these very difficult years.

We are entitled to be optimistic. I remind you that in 2012 and 2015, the vast majority of the international economic community believed that Greece would not manage to remain in the euro. Not only did it manage to stay, but today it is growing faster than the eurozone, reducing public debt, has a strong banking system, and is implementing reforms.

We are entitled to be optimistic, as long as we agree on three simple things: to continue with fiscal responsibility, financial stability, and to proceed with those reforms that will unleash the productive forces we saw today in the videos and presentations, so that we can take Greece to the next level. Simple things. I believe we can do it.”

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