the-5-regions-of-greece-most-popular-among-foreign-retirees

The Athenian Riviera, Crete, Corfu and the wider Ionian region, the Peloponnese, and Chalkidiki are the five areas of Greece attracting the greatest interest from retirees abroad.

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These regions generate the highest demand among people seeking permanent or long-term relocation to the Mediterranean.

According to a study by the real estate services company Prosperty for 2025–2026, these destinations stand out due to their combination of quality of life, climate, infrastructure, and—in many cases—affordable property prices.

Foreign retirees are no longer looking only for vacation homes; they are seeking locations that can support year-round living. Factors such as healthcare infrastructure, air connectivity, safety, cost of living, and opportunities for social integration increasingly influence their final decisions, with Greece attracting growing interest as a retirement destination.

The Athenian Riviera Leads the Rankings

At the top of retirees’ preferences is the Athenian Riviera, which combines seaside living with the advantages of a European capital city.

The southern suburbs of Attica attract foreign retirees thanks to their proximity to the airport, modern developments, and the major investment project at the former Hellenikon airport site.

Property prices range between €3,500 and €5,100 per square meter, while the market is recording annual growth of 7.8%.

Chalkidiki: Northern Greece’s Rising Star

In northern Greece, Chalkidiki has emerged as the region with the fastest-growing increase in property searches by international buyers.

Its proximity to Thessaloniki and its airport, extensive beaches, and natural surroundings are key advantages.

Property prices range from €2,500 to €3,000 per square meter, and the area is becoming one of the fastest-growing residential destinations for foreign buyers.

Crete Offers a Complete Package

Crete is also proving especially popular, offering a comprehensive mix of advantages: well-developed infrastructure and services, two international airports, a high quality of life, beautiful coastlines, and property prices that remain lower than those in many Cycladic destinations.

Property values average between €1,700 and €3,200 per square meter, while in Chania annual property price growth has reached 17%.

One of the island’s major attractions for retirees is the ability to enjoy year-round island living while benefiting from all modern amenities. Properties can also generate additional income through rentals when not in use, while continuing to gain value thanks to Crete’s strong international tourism brand.

Corfu and the Ionian Islands Remain Favorites

Corfu and the wider Ionian region maintain a strong appeal, particularly among British retirees and Northern Europeans.

Direct air links with numerous European countries continue to support demand.

Property prices average between €2,200 and €2,800 per square meter.

According to Prosperty’s analysis, one of the region’s key strengths is its direct connectivity with both the United Kingdom and broader European Union markets.

Among foreign buyers, Dutch nationals stand out, with demand increasing by 16.7% compared to the previous year.

The Peloponnese on the Rise

The Peloponnese, particularly Messenia, is emerging as an increasingly attractive option.

The region combines an authentic Greek lifestyle, olive groves, coastal villages, and rich cultural attractions, while infrastructure improvements continue to enhance accessibility.

Property prices remain among the most competitive in Greece, ranging from €1,700 to €2,100 per square meter.

The Messenia property market, in particular, recorded annual price growth of 8.1%, highlighting its growing appeal among international retirees.

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