major-greek-success-in-london-for-sakellaropoulos-organic-farms

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms from Greece achieved unprecedented distinctions in the United Kingdom and specifically in London, at the renowned international competitions LONDON International Olive Oil Competition 2026 (LONDON IOOC 2026) and LONDON International Table Olives Competition 2026 (ITOC 2026).

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Participating with their entire range of olive products (16 olive oils and 10 table olives), Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms were honored with the unique and rare award percentage of absolute 100%, with twenty-six (26) total awards for their olive oils and table olives, scoring scores that exceeded 96%.

It is a huge Greek success in the global olive growing scene, and in particular in London, in two of the largest international competitions in the world, among 1,095 samples from 34 olive producing countries that participated for 2026, with a very high level of quality, such as Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Greece, Spain, Brazil, China, Tunisia, USA, Portugal, Japan, etc.

LONDON IOOC is an international competition that applies high quality criteria for selecting and awarding olive oils, with very strict evaluation standards based on the tasting methods defined by the International Olive Council.

It is considered one of the largest and most prestigious competitions worldwide, with an extremely high score of 9 out of 10, based on the EVOO World Ranking.

The tasting of olive oils at LONDON IOOC is carried out using the strict blind tasting method by expert panel tasters of international prestige.

Correspondingly, the international table olives competition LONDON International Table Olives Competition 2026 (ITOC 2026), which is simultaneously held in London, is considered one of the largest in the world, with very high standards for evaluating table olives.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms participated in the international London competition, LONDON IOOC 2026 with their specialized organic and gourmet olive oils and were honored with sixteen (16) awards, achieving an absolute percentage of 100% in all sixteen (16) of their olive oil entries.

At the same time, they are considered the major winners for table olives at the ITOC 2026 in London, with a rare 100% award rate in all ten (10) of their table olive entries.

In total, they were awarded 11 platinum, 13 gold and 2 silver awards of high prestige and recognition, with scores exceeding 96%.

In particular, the fifteen organic and gourmet olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms that were awarded at LONDON IOOC for 2026 are:

FYLLIKON First Harvest – Platinum (+ 96%)

AGOURELAIO Early Harvest – Platinum (+ 96%)

PLUS HEALTH Green evoo – Platinum (+ 96%)

FLAVORED GOURMET ENIGMA – Platinum (+ 96%)

MASTERPIECE Blend evoo – Platinum (+ 96%)

TREASURE Blend evoo – Platinum (+ 96%)

ARMONIA Monovarietal – Gold (+ 90%)

PLUS HEALTH Blue evoo – Gold (+ 90%)

PLUS HEALTH DMB evoo – Gold (+ 90%)

SYLLEKTIKON Gourmet evoo – Gold (+ 90%)

MAJESTIC Blend evoo – Gold (+ 90%)

GEMSTONE Blend evoo – Gold (+ 90%)

ENSTAGMA Gourmet evoo – Gold (+ 90%)

ENSTAGMA Saffrοn & Sage – Gold (+ 90%)

OLEOASTRON Gourmet Evoo – Silver (+85%)

ENSTAGMA Saffrοn & Rosemary – Silver (+85%)

At the same time, the table olives by Sakellaropoulos that were awarded at ITOC 2026 (LONDON International Table Olives Competition 2026) are:

KALAMATA Organic Olives – Platinum (+ 96%)

TELIES gourmet olives – Platinum (+ 96%)

LEMONENIES gourmet olives – Platinum (+ 96%)

PORTOKALENIES gourmet olives – Platinum (+ 96%)

AGOUROELIES Natural Olives – Platinum (+ 96%)

VALSAMIKES gourmet olives – Gold (+ 90%)

PRASINES natural olives – Gold (+ 90%)

MILENIES gourmet olives – Gold (+ 90%)

GOUSTO gourmet olives – Gold (+ 90%)

PINELIES Gourmet Olives – Gold (+ 90%)

This exceptional award in London for 2026 constitutes a rare absolute moment for Greek participation, with such a wide range and number of twenty-six (26) total entries, with the same number of distinctions, in a large and difficult international competition like London, by a Greek or foreign olive producer, which has never been achieved before.

Indeed, it is an unprecedented success, of international prestige that is simultaneously marked as a very high-level distinction in the field of olive growing for our country, Greece, our land, Sparta Laconia, as well as for the course of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms for 35 years.

At the same time as these twenty-six (26) awards in London, Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms create a new world record of 1,340 international awards in the world’s largest and most important competitions, which is evolving.

It is a special honor when the organic, Single Estate olive products of a Greek olive producer are recognized in the largest global competitions for their high quality, for their innovation in production, their unique taste and their wonderful combinations, while at the same time being rightly considered among the top internationally.

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