major-international-brands-double-down-on-mykonos-as-new-luxury-hospitality-projects-arrive

Even if the 2026 tourism season has begun as yet another year of uncertainty for Mykonos—the fourth consecutive one since 2022—this time also affected by the geopolitical tensions stemming from the Middle East, major international hospitality brands appear undeterred.

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On the contrary, they are moving swiftly to establish a presence on the island at this pivotal moment, with their eyes set on Mykonos’ future. Despite recent challenges, the destination continues to rank among the leading premium destinations not only in Greece but across the wider Mediterranean region.

New Five-Star Hotels

The 2026 summer season, as well as the following one in 2027, marks the arrival of significant new developments on the Island of the Winds, featuring prominent investment names that, according to leading market executives, are injecting new momentum and helping reposition the destination. Notably, Mykonos has also remained in the spotlight recently due to the filming of Emily in Paris.

Among the highly anticipated new arrivals are Four Seasons, launching in June in partnership with AGC; Fouquet’s, part of France’s Barrière Group, in collaboration with Yoda Group and major real estate investor Yiannis Papalekas; MGallery, part of Accor Group, partnering with the Daktylides family, one of Mykonos’ most established hospitality business families with a presence on the island since 1979; and billionaire investor Naguib Sawiris, whose new five-star resort is expected to open in May 2027.

As for tourism performance during the 2026 season, the initial indicators before the onset of the geopolitical crisis were encouraging, supported by a more than 7% increase in available seats on international flights through October. After facing pressures between 2022 and 2025—when high prices and infrastructure challenges during peak season dominated discussions—Mykonos appeared this year to be showing signs of stabilization and a gradual return to growth.

Before the outbreak of war, the season had begun with an increase in advance bookings, reaffirming the destination’s enduring appeal as one of Greece’s premier international tourism hotspots.

However, escalating tensions in the Middle East slowed the pace of new bookings from March onward. This trend was not unique to Mykonos but affected most destinations, where booking flows through hotel reservation systems have resembled a fluctuating electrocardiogram.

The island began the season in April with declining figures, and although there have been no reports of mass cancellations, Mykonos once again faces the challenge of navigating a difficult summer environment while hoping for demand to stabilize once international uncertainty subsides.

New Arrivals

Nevertheless, major names in hospitality and tourism real estate are demonstrating their confidence in the Cyclades’ flagship destination through tangible investments.

One of the season’s most significant developments is the long-awaited arrival of the Four Seasons brand—delayed from its original 2025 schedule—which will become the company’s second luxury hotel in Greece following the Astir Palace in Vouliagmeni.

Earlier this year, the brand also introduced its brand-new floating venture at the port of Mykonos: Four Seasons I. The luxury cruise yacht began its maiden Mediterranean voyages in March, including multiple stops throughout Greece, naturally featuring Mykonos among its destinations.

The internationally acclaimed Four Seasons Resort Mykonos is now set to open under the ownership of AGC investors, the former owners of Astir Palace Vouliagmeni before the historic complex was acquired by shipping magnate Prokopiou in early 2025.

The project was included in Greece’s strategic investment framework in 2019, with an initial investment estimated at €60 million—a figure that was later significantly exceeded. The first guests are expected to arrive on June 26 at the new resort in Kalo Livadi, located approximately 20 minutes from both Mykonos Airport and Mykonos Town.

The new hotel features 94 rooms and suites spread across a 60-acre site. According to the company, it offers a secluded setting away from the island’s vibrant center, while remaining close enough for visitors to experience Mykonos’ energy. The property aims to combine privacy and tranquility with the renowned service standards of Four Seasons.

The hotel’s private pier will serve as a departure point for yacht excursions, while sustainability measures include the use of desalinated seawater, solar energy, and waste-management systems as part of the resort’s environmental strategy.

It is worth noting that a third Four Seasons property in Greece is also planned for Porto Heli in the Peloponnese, at Hinitsa Bay, through the brand’s partnership with Irish investor Paul Coulson.

Four Seasons Resort Mykonos

The international luxury hotel chain’s second Greek property, following Astir Palace Vouliagmeni, begins operations at Kalo Livadi Beach.

Fouquet’s Mykonos: French Luxury Arrives in the Aegean

The final week of June will also see the debut of the Fouquet’s brand from France’s Barrière Group, marking the company’s entry into the Greek market through its partnership with Yoda Group and businessman Yiannis Papalekas.

The opening of Fouquet’s Mykonos Hotel is scheduled for June 27. It will become only the fifth Fouquet’s property worldwide and, according to company executives, marks “Barrière Group’s entry into Greece through one of the world’s most iconic and sought-after destinations.”

Following Paris, New York, Courchevel, and Saint Barthélemy in the Caribbean, the Fouquet’s brand is now arriving in the heart of the Aegean as part of the group’s strategy to expand into key international destinations known for exceptional hospitality, gastronomy, and lifestyle experiences.

Barrière Group CEO Grégory Rabuel described Mykonos as an “obvious choice,” citing its combination of natural beauty, cultural influence, and international appeal.

Located on Paraga Beach on the southern side of the island, Fouquet’s Mykonos was developed in partnership with Yoda Group and will be operated by Barrière under a management agreement.

The hotel will feature 61 suites and three private villas ranging in size from 600 to 1,000 square meters. Amenities include a beach club, restaurants, spa facilities, an indoor swimming pool, and more.

With a hospitality heritage spanning more than a century, Barrière Group originated in Paris and currently operates 20 hotels under various brands across four continents, primarily in France but also in several international destinations.

MGallery Strengthens Accor’s Presence in Greece

Another major arrival on the island comes from Accor Group, which continues to expand steadily across Greece.

The 35-room Kove Hotel & Spa, located between Ornos and Korfos, has joined Accor’s MGallery Collection. The addition forms part of the brand’s strategy to strengthen its presence in premier international destinations and further establish itself within the Cyclades’ luxury hospitality market.

For the project, Accor is partnering with the Daktylides family, owners of several hospitality businesses on Mykonos and active in the sector since 1979.

“The addition of Kove Mykonos – MGallery Collection is a clear demonstration of Accor’s deep confidence in Greece’s unique potential and the country’s role as a growing high-end hospitality market,” said Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems.

Kove Hotel & Spa

The 35-room hotel between Ornos and Korfos joins Accor’s prestigious MGallery Collection.

Internationally, MGallery now includes more than 125 boutique hotels. In Greece, the collection continues its targeted expansion beyond Athens and Crete, with projects in Mykonos, an upcoming development in Samos, and four additional projects currently under development.

“The expansion into Mykonos is not an isolated move but a significant milestone in our long-term growth strategy in Greece’s most iconic destinations,” Bailly explained.

“As a collection of luxury boutique hotels committed to building strong ties with their destinations, MGallery seeks to highlight the unique identity of each location.”

She pointed to the success of Athens Capital Hotel in Syntagma Square, its expansion with luxury suites in central Athens, as well as the group’s projects in Crete and Samos, as evidence of the brand’s commitment to integrating local culture and authenticity into luxury hospitality experiences.

A Touch of Italy

Since May, Collini Hotel Mykonos, located near Armenistis Lighthouse and carrying a distinct Italian flair, has officially joined the network of BWH Hotels Italy & Southeastern Europe under the WorldHotels Elite Collection.

The partnership follows the successful inclusion of Collini Rooms in Milan within BWH’s booking channels last year.

The Mykonos property is the first hotel in Greece to be added under the newly established BWH Hotels Italy & Southeastern Europe organization and the second property of the Collini Hotels & Resorts group to join the network after the Milan hotel.

The Elite Collection represents one of WorldHotels’ flagship categories for independent upscale hotels distinguished by their unique design while maintaining the authentic character of their destinations.

Collini Hotel Mykonos

The first hotel in Greece to officially join BWH Hotels Italy’s network under the WorldHotels Elite Collection, located near Armenistis Lighthouse.

Looking Ahead to 2027: Ora Developers and Naguib Sawiris

A major new hospitality project valued at more than €100 million appears set to open during the 2027 season.

The development is being undertaken by Ora Developers, the company linked to Egyptian-born entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris, who has a long history of investments in Greece, including significant activity in real estate.

The new high-end resort will feature 93 keys and, according to company executives, forms part of Ora Developers’ broader strategy of investing in premier tourism destinations around the world.

The project has required more than six years of planning and construction, facing numerous challenges along the way, many related to Mykonos’ complex zoning and spatial planning issues. Nevertheless, development has progressed significantly and is currently entering the staffing phase ahead of its scheduled opening in May 2027.

Sources indicate that the hotel will operate under a new international hospitality brand that Ora Developers plans to use for additional tourism projects across its portfolio.

The development will span 42 acres and include 88 rooms and suites, five standalone villas, six swimming pools, a 900-square-meter spa, a clubhouse, and other luxury facilities.

It is worth noting that Sawiris’ group previously launched the boutique hotel YI Mykonos in the Elia area in 2023. The property featured 41 rooms and private pools but ceased operations at the end of 2024 and has remained inactive since the 2025 season.

New Flight Routes and Increased Capacity

At Mykonos Airport, operated by Fraport Greece, airlines have increased the number of seats available on international flights for the 2026 season.

The increase reflects expectations of stabilization and gradual recovery following three years of declining passenger traffic. However, early figures from April—the start of the season—still showed a decline, partly due to the impact of the Middle East crisis.

Overall passenger traffic during the first four months of 2026 fell by 5.9% compared with the same period in 2025, reaching approximately 66,000 travelers.

Domestic traffic accounted for the majority of passengers, with nearly 53,000 travelers, reflecting the still relatively low tourism activity during the early months of the year.

For April alone, passenger numbers declined by 14.9%, totaling around 40,000 travelers.

Notably, 2022 was the last year of growth for Mykonos Airport. Since 2023, passenger traffic has steadily declined, falling below the 1.6 million passenger mark.

2022: 1.69 million passengers

1.69 million passengers 2025: 1.58 million passengers

International Markets Show Renewed Confidence

For the period from early June through late October 2026, airlines are planning a 7.1% increase in available seats on inbound international flights.

The total number of scheduled seats is expected to reach approximately 633,000, compared with 591,000 during the same period last year.

Italy remains the largest international market, with nearly 173,000 scheduled seats, although this represents a slight decline from 2025.

The United Kingdom ranks second with just under 110,000 seats and a substantial 27% increase year-on-year.

France and Germany follow with slightly more than 67,000 and 43,000 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, seat capacity from Turkey has more than doubled—albeit from a relatively small base—with approximately 12,000 inbound seats scheduled for the season, according to data from the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE).

Additional Connections Strengthen Island Hopping

An important development this year comes from Greece’s largest airline, Aegean Airlines, which has expanded its domestic network to Mykonos.

Since late May, Aegean has introduced additional flights from Heraklion to Mykonos, as well as to other popular island destinations such as Paros, Santorini, and Syros.

Later in June, new connections from Rhodes to Mykonos will begin operating, alongside services to other Cycladic destinations including Milos and Naxos.

The introduction of a seasonal Santorini–Mykonos route will directly connect Greece’s two flagship premium destinations with a flight time of less than 30 minutes.

This expansion forms part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening domestic tourism and meeting growing demand through more direct travel options, while also facilitating the increasingly popular practice of island hopping across the Aegean.

New International Routes

Among the new international services launching during the height of the summer season are:

ITA Airways flights from Rome, expanding leisure travel options to Mykonos.

flights from Rome, expanding leisure travel options to Mykonos. Wizz Air services connecting London with the Island of the Winds.

services connecting London with the Island of the Winds. Etihad Airways seasonal flights from Abu Dhabi, beginning in mid-June.

seasonal flights from Abu Dhabi, beginning in mid-June. flydubai direct flights from Dubai, operating from May 24 through September 6.

These additions further reinforce Mykonos’ position as one of the Mediterranean’s most connected and internationally recognized luxury tourism destinations, despite the economic and geopolitical challenges currently affecting global travel markets.

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