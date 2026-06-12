the-declaration-establishing-the-eastern-mediterranean-energy-center-was-signed-in-houston-as-part-of-the-3+1-initiative

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The Ministerial Meeting of the 3+1 Energy Cooperation Framework in Houston, Texas, in which the Minister of Environment and Energy, Mr. Stavros Papastavrou, along with the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Mr. Chris Wright, the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry of Cyprus, Mr. Michalis Damianos, the Israeli Ambassador to the United States Dr. Yechiel Leiter, and the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Energy, Mr. Moshe Dayan.

During the Ministerial Meeting, the importance of the 3+1 Cooperation Initiative for energy security in the Eastern Mediterranean was reaffirmed, while all participants recognized the initiative’s evolution into a catalyst for the new generation of strategic energy infrastructure in our region, including cybersecurity and interconnection projects as new priorities that it must incorporate into its work.

Subsequently, at Rice University, the declaration was signed to establish the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center (EMEC), which will serve as a hub for research and development in energy security and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, strengthening synergies among states and boosting entrepreneurship.

During the signing ceremony of the declaration, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Mr. Papastavrou, described the moment as “historic,” stating that “Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and the United States are joining forces to deepen our strategic cooperation and strengthen interconnectivity in the Eastern Mediterranean, through the establishment of the East Med Energy Center (EMEC). The EMEC will provide a permanent framework for promoting regional stability, energy security, and economic cooperation. A framework that will bring together scientific knowledge, academic excellence, the private sector, technological innovation, and energy expertise at one of the world’s leading academic institutions.”

He continued, emphasizing that “energy must never be weaponized. Unilateral actions and threats, whether expressed or implied, that undermine regional stability have no place in our shared future. Through the 3+1 cooperation framework, we have demonstrated that reliable partners with a shared strategic vision can achieve tangible results, advance common interests, and contribute to a safer, prosperous, and affordable energy future.”

“EMEC also carries a deeper symbolism. It reflects the timeless bonds of Hellenism and the unbreakable bond between Greece and Cyprus. It reflects the strength of our long-standing ties with the United States and our shared aspirations for the future. And it reflects the strategic importance of Greek-Israeli cooperation, which has remained steadfast and strong over time. Today, from Houston, we are sending a message to the region and the world that our countries will work together for the security, stability, and prosperity of the Eastern Mediterranean and its peoples,” he concluded emphatically.

Earlier, Mr. Papastavrou held a bilateral working meeting with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, with whom he discussed the latest developments in the Vertical Corridor, the interest of Serbia and North Macedonia in participating in an expanded version of the project, progress regarding the exploratory drilling scheduled to take place in the Northwest Ionian Sea in February 2027 by Exxon, as well as Chevron’s growing interest in Greece’s hydrocarbon sector.

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