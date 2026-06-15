Athens International Airport: Launches €500 million 7-year bond issue

Athens International Airport S.A. (AIA) announced its intention, subject to market conditions, to proceed with the issuance of €500 million in senior unsecured fixed-rate bonds with a seven-year maturity (expiring in 2033).

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The company’s announcement follows:

Athens International Airport S.A. (Ticker: AIA:ATH) (the “Company”) announces that it has mandated Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Morgan Stanley Europe SE as Joint Global Coordinators, together with AXIA Ventures Group Ltd, BofA Securities Europe SA, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, HSBC Continental Europe, J.P. Morgan SE, and National Bank of Greece S.A. as Joint Bookrunners, to organize a series of meetings on its behalf with fixed-income investors. These meetings will begin on Monday, June 15, 2026, in connection with a potential offering, under Regulation S, of senior unsecured fixed-rate bonds with a principal amount of €500,000,000 and a seven-year maturity (the “Issue” and the “Bonds”), which is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.

The Bonds are expected to receive ratings of BBB from S&P Global Ratings and Baa2 from Moody’s Investors Service.

The net proceeds from the Bonds will be used by the Company to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The Bonds will be offered outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

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