new-deal-for-metlen-in-the-uk:-takes-on-construction-of-elgin-solar-parks

METLEN continues to expand its partnerships in the United Kingdom, as it is developing new solar parks for Elgin, a renewable energy project developer, across the country with a combined capacity of 112.5 MW.

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According to METLEN’s announcement, these projects highlight both companies’ commitment to accelerating the deployment of renewable energy and supporting the United Kingdom’s clean energy targets.

The 61.9 MW Thorpe project in Staffordshire and the 26.2 MW Aston Flamville solar park in Leicestershire are the latest additions to the partnership, following the previously announced 24.5 MW Maes Mawr solar park in Wales.

METLEN has undertaken the design and execution of the projects, acting as an integrated developer, as well as providing the initial operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

Once operational, the three projects are expected to generate enough clean electricity to power 48,000 households annually, while helping avoid approximately 16,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

METLEN has been active in the United Kingdom for more than ten years, delivering large-scale solar energy and energy storage projects, including hybrid projects, consistently on schedule and within budget.

To date, the company has completed or is currently constructing around 90 renewable energy projects across the UK and Ireland, representing more than 2 GW of installed solar capacity, over 1 GWh of battery energy storage, as well as hybrid solar/storage projects totaling 137 MW / 391 MWh.

These include landmark developments such as the 373 MW Cleve Hill Solar Park in Kent—the largest in the UK at the time of its completion—as well as the 400 MW Longfield Solar Farm, one of the largest consented solar projects in the country.

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