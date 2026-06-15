The seven key things to know about the €36,000 home renovation subsidy

The first step toward securing a subsidy of up to €36,000 opens today for thousands of homeowners planning to renovate and improve the energy efficiency of their properties. Until August 31, interested applicants can obtain a Certificate of Eligibility, the mandatory first step for participating in the new “Home Renovation” program, which has a total budget of €500 million.

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The program mainly targets vacant homes that remained largely unused during 2024–2025. These properties will receive priority when funding applications open on September 1. The goal is to return around 25,000 homes to the housing market, either through long-term rental or owner occupancy, helping increase housing availability during an ongoing housing shortage.

Subsidies can reach €300 per square meter, up to €36,000 per property, while certain categories of beneficiaries may receive funding covering as much as 95% of renovation costs. However, there are strict requirements, deadlines, and obligations that can result in an application being rejected—or even the subsidy being reclaimed later.

1. The Certificate of Eligibility is not an approval

Starting today, applicants can obtain a Certificate of Eligibility through the online platform. This is only an initial verification that basic participation requirements appear to be met. It does not guarantee funding approval. Final approval will come only after the full application and supporting documents are submitted and reviewed.

2. Applications will be processed in phases

Funding applications open on September 1 and will be handled in stages. Vacant properties will be prioritized first, followed by homes already used as primary residences. According to the ministry’s plan, applications requesting smaller subsidy amounts may also be processed ahead of those seeking larger grants. Homeowners with complete documentation will likely move through the process more quickly.

3. Energy Certificate and Building Identity are essential

Two key documents are required:

Energy Performance Certificate (EPC)

Electronic Building Identity

Although these may be submitted later in some cases, delays in obtaining them could slow down or jeopardize the application. Homeowners are advised to begin the process with an engineer as soon as possible.

4. Not every old house qualifies

A property must meet several criteria:

Have a building permit issued by December 31, 1990 , or another legal authorization document.

, or another legal authorization document. Not be designated for demolition.

Have an energy rating of Category C or lower .

. Not have participated in a similar renovation or energy-efficiency program after January 1, 2020 .

. Be no larger than 120 square meters, except for certain families with three or more children.

5. Ownership rights and Airbnb restrictions matter

For vacant homes, applicants must own at least 50% full ownership or usufruct rights.

For occupied homes, bare owners may participate if the usufruct holder consents.

Properties used—or intended to be used—for short-term rentals such as Airbnb are not eligible, as the program is designed to support long-term housing.

6. The subsidy is not cash paid directly to you

One of the program’s most important details is how payments are made.

The subsidy is not deposited directly into the homeowner’s account for unrestricted use. Instead:

Funds are placed into a special restricted account .

. Money is released gradually to pay contractors, suppliers, and renovation expenses.

Before receiving the first installment (60% of the approved subsidy), the beneficiary must already have paid 40% of their own contribution through the banking system.

7. There are obligations for five years

Receiving the subsidy comes with long-term commitments:

The property must improve by at least one energy-efficiency category .

. Energy-related works must represent 20%–40% of the total project budget .

. Occupied homes must remain owner-occupied.

Previously vacant homes must be used either for owner occupancy or long-term rental .

. Rental prices must remain stable during the first three years .

. Short-term rentals, subletting, and commercial use are prohibited.

If the property is sold or the rules are violated during the five-year commitment period, the government may require repayment of the subsidy.

Key deadlines

August 31: Deadline to obtain the Certificate of Eligibility.

Deadline to obtain the Certificate of Eligibility. September 1: Funding applications begin.

Funding applications begin. Renovation works must be completed within 18 months of approval and no later than December 31, 2028.

Because the program will remain open only until available funds are exhausted, the period before the end of August is considered critical for homeowners who want to prepare their applications properly and maximize their chances of securing funding.

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