Eurostat: Inflation in Greece at 4.9% in May, reaches 3.2% in the Eurozone

Inflation in the Eurozone rose in May 2026, as increases in the prices of services and energy continued to drive price pressures, according to data published by Eurostat.

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In Greece, Eurostat data show inflation reached 4.9% in May, slightly lower than the flash estimate released on June 2, which had placed it at 5%.

Across the Eurozone, inflation stood at 3.2% in May, up from 3.0% in April. One year earlier, in May 2025, the figure was 1.9%.

In the European Union as a whole, inflation reached 3.3%, up from 3.2% the previous month, while in May 2025 it had stood at 2.2%.

The lowest inflation rates in the EU were recorded in Sweden at 1.1%, followed by Denmark and the Czech Republic at 1.8%.

At the other end of the scale, Romania recorded the highest inflation in the Union at 9.7%, followed by Bulgaria at 6.3% and Lithuania at 5.1%.

Compared with April 2026, inflation declined in 11 EU member states, while it increased in 16.

The main contribution to Eurozone inflation in May again came from the services sector, which added 1.61 percentage points to the overall rate.

This was followed by energy, which contributed 0.98 percentage points, confirming that the effects of the energy crisis continue to influence price levels.

Food, alcohol and tobacco also had a positive contribution, adding 0.36 percentage points, while non-energy industrial goods contributed 0.23 percentage points.

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