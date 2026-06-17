how-“posokanei”-works:-22-questions-&-answers-about-the-new-digital-platform-&-how-it-differs-from-e-katanalotis

The new digital platform PosoKanei has officially gone live, giving consumers the ability to compare product prices across major supermarket chains in real time, monitor price change histories and compare prices in the Greek market with the average prices of equivalent products in European Union countries.

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Presenting the new digital application during a meeting at the Maximos Mansion, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on strengthening market transparency and providing citizens with more tools to tackle rising living costs. He described the platform as another meaningful step in the effort to contain the cost of living, stressing that consumers can now directly compare product prices both between the country’s major supermarket chains and with equivalent prices in European markets.

The platform was also presented at a press conference at the Ministry of Digital Governance, attended by Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos, Despoina Tsaggari, Governor of the Independent Authority for Market Supervision and Consumer Protection, and Keyvoto co-founder and CEO Giorgos Papadimitriou.

The new service is an upgraded evolution of e-Katanalotis and is available through the website posokanei.gov.gr and mobile applications, without requiring users to create an account. In its current form, it includes nearly 8,000 products from 10 major supermarket chains, while plans call for the database to be gradually expanded to around 10,000 product codes.

Users can create shopping lists, calculate the total cost of their basket by supermarket chain, search for cheaper alternatives and monitor price developments over a two-month period. At the same time, the platform enables comparisons between prices in Greece and the average prices of equivalent products in other European countries, offering a more comprehensive picture of the market.

The following are 22 questions and answers about the new platform:

1. What is posokanei.gov.gr?

Answer: posokanei.gov.gr is a consumer product price comparison platform that allows citizens to view and compare prices from different retailers, track price histories and organise their shopping through lists.

2. How do users access the platform?

Answer: Users can visit posokanei.gov.gr via a computer. Android and iOS applications are also available, allowing access through mobile devices.

3. How many products are currently included on the platform?

Answer: The first version of the platform includes approximately 10,000 product codes. The database is continuously updated and will be expanded with new product codes and categories.

4. How are the products organised?

Answer: Products have been classified into six main categories and various subcategories. The categorisation is based on data provided by Circana.

5. Which supermarkets provide the pricing data?

Answer: The platform gathers prices from the supermarket chains Galaxias, Sklavenitis, Chalkiadakis, SYNKA, Masoutis, My Market, AB Vassilopoulos, Kritikos, Market In and Lidl.

6. How are prices collected?

Answer: Prices are collected in two ways:

• Direct data provision from the supermarket chains Galaxias, SYNKA, Masoutis, AB Vassilopoulos, Market In and Lidl.

• Automated data collection (crawling) from the online stores of Sklavenitis, Chalkiadakis, My Market and Kritikos using product SKUs.

Prices are updated daily.

7. How often are prices updated?

Answer: Prices are updated daily, either through data supplied directly by the supermarket chains or through automated data collection mechanisms.

8. Can users see how a product’s price has changed over time?

Answer: Yes. Through the price history feature, users can monitor the evolution of a product’s price over time.

9. How can a user find a product?

Answer: Products can be searched for either by product title or barcode.

10. Is barcode scanning supported on mobile devices?

Answer: Yes. Through the mobile application, users can scan a product barcode and be taken directly to the search results for that specific item.

11. What information is displayed when a product is selected?

Answer: The platform displays the supermarket chains that stock the product, along with their respective selling prices, enabling users to compare available options.

12. Is it possible to compare prices with those abroad?

Answer: Yes. When the same product is identified in European retail chains, the corresponding international prices are also displayed. The countries currently covered are mainly Italy, France, Belgium, Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Spain.

13. What if someone knows of a foreign retailer that is not included on the platform?

Answer: Users can submit the relevant link through the platform. The suggestion is evaluated and, if it meets the criteria, is added to the data sources.

14. Can users organise their shopping?

Answer: Yes. Users can create product lists and view the total cost of their selected products at the stores where they are available.

15. Is this an online shopping basket?

Answer: No. The lists are intended for information and comparison purposes only, and purchases cannot be made through the platform.

16. How many lists can a user create?

Answer: Each user can create up to five lists, with up to fifty products in each list.

17. Can users enter quantities?

Answer: Yes. Users can specify the quantities required for each product so that the actual total cost of their shopping can be calculated.

18. What is the “Find Me Cheaper Alternatives” feature?

Answer: This feature suggests lower-cost alternative products within the same category, helping users reduce the overall cost of their shopping list.

19. Is the comparison based on product characteristics?

Answer: No. Comparisons are made primarily at category level rather than through full matching of technical or quality characteristics.

20. How can users contact the platform team?

Answer: A dedicated contact form is available through which users can submit questions, comments or suggestions.

21. Is there help available for new users?

Answer: Yes. The platform includes a detailed help guide explaining all its key functions.

22. How will the platform develop in the future?

Answer: The project is dynamic and will continue to evolve. New product codes, categories and additional data sources will be added, enabling the platform to provide citizens with an increasingly comprehensive picture of the market.

How It Differs from e-Katanalotis

The new platform introduces innovative monitoring and transparency tools, transforming simple information into genuine purchasing power for consumers.

At the same time, it is a tool that strengthens competition, as the supermarket chains themselves also monitor it, with prices being collected either through direct data provision by the retailers or through automated crawling of their online stores.

What follows is a full analysis of the structural, functional and technological differences between the older “e-Katanalotis” application and the new “PosoKanei” platform.

- How “PosoKanei” Works: 22 Questions & Answers About the New Digital Platform & How It Differs from e-Katanalotis appeared first on - English.