when-will-the-platform-for-debts-to-the-tax-office-and-e-efka-open,-with-up-to-72-installments-for-individuals?

The myAADE online platform is expected to open for applications from late June to early July, and the deadline will run until the end of December, giving interested taxpayers ample time to join the program.

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The regulation covers overdue or unregulated debts created up to 31 December 2023, provided they have not already been included in another settlement scheme by 21 April 2026.

In addition, to be eligible, taxpayers must have settled or arranged any newer debts incurred from 1 January 2024 onward.

The interest rate for debts included in the new arrangement is set at 5.84%, while the minimum monthly installment cannot be lower than €30.

The measure aims to ease the financial pressure on taxpayers by allowing debt management without immediate financial strain, while also ensuring a steady flow of revenue to the state.

Applications will be submitted entirely electronically through the myAADE platform, with step-by-step guidance for easy access and completion of the process. The system will automatically calculate installment plans based on the total debt and the conditions of the scheme.

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