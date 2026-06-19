greek-tourism-revenue-rises-sharply-in-april-2026-despite-iran-crisis

Greek tourism remained resilient in April despite renewed instability in the Gulf, with travel revenue posting a strong year-on-year increase, according to the latest figures from the Bank of Greece.

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Travel receipts exceeded 1.1 billion euros in April, up 9.5% from the same month last year, despite uncertainty caused by the crisis involving Iran and repeated violations of the fragile ceasefire agreed between the United States and Iran on April 8.

The performance was even stronger across the first four months of the year. Between January and April, travel receipts reached 2.8 billion euros, marking a 37% increase compared with the same period in 2025. The rise corresponds to an additional 753 million euros in revenue.

The figures point to the continued resilience of Greece’s tourism sector, which appears to have absorbed the impact of Middle East instability, weaker travel sentiment in the region and pressure on aviation fuel supply chains.

They also reflect Greece’s gradual progress in attracting visitors beyond the traditional summer season. Over the past seven years, the country has invested in extending the tourism calendar, with stronger demand now recorded during the winter and spring months as well as the peak summer period.

The Bank of Greece is expected to publish more detailed data on the travel balance next Monday.

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