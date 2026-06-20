bitcoin-holds-above-$63k-as-$42.2m-in-liquidations-clears-leveraged-bets

Bitcoin Holds Ground Amid Volatile Intraday Trading

On Friday, June 19, bitcoin oscillated between $62,300 and $63,300 but ultimately closed up 1% on a day the U.S.–Iran peace memorandum faced its first stern test. The cryptocurrency’s daily chart showed bitcoin forming a zigzag pattern over much of the 24 hours. That pattern broke just before 9 a.m. EST, when the price plunged toward the $62,300 threshold for the third time.

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Bitcoin subsequently rallied to an intraday high of $63,300 before paring some gains. At the time of writing, the top cryptocurrency was trading just above $63,000, representing a marginal gain over the previous 24 hours. However, data showed the cryptocurrency was down 1.3% over seven days and down nearly 20% over the last 30 days.

Bitcoin’s flat price action kept its market capitalization around $1.26 trillion, anchored within a broader crypto economy valued at $2.25 trillion. In the derivatives market, the marginal rise led to a marked decline in active leveraged positions. According to Coinglass data, total bitcoin liquidations topped $42.2 million, with short positions accounting for $22.5 million and long bets making up the remainder.

While bitcoin trended upward, global equities moved marginally lower as regional markets reacted to a combination of Thursday’s U.S. tech-led rally and fresh corporate guidance. An escalation in Lebanon, where Israel Defense Forces soldiers clashed with Hezbollah fighters, jolted energy markets. The fighting reportedly prompted Iran, which considers the clashes a violation of the memorandum of understanding, to suspend scheduled talks with the U.S.

Although reports indicated Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire, the incident pushed Brent crude—which tumbled to $77 a barrel Thursday—back just above $80 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate rose to $76.50 a barrel.

Meanwhile, a Bitunix analyst asserted that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are no longer the primary focus for the crypto market. Instead, attention has shifted to the evolving outlook for dollar liquidity and the global cost of capital.

“Lower oil prices may help ease inflation expectations in the near term, but a stronger dollar, elevated Treasury yields, and renewed pricing of rate-hike risk are likely to continue weighing on high-risk asset valuations. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market currently appear to be searching for a new source of liquidity rather than reacting solely to geopolitical developments,” the analyst said.

The analyst added that if upward trends in both the U.S. dollar and bond yields persist, market volatility could once again concentrate around key inflation, employment, and Federal Reserve policy releases.