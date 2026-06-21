bitcoin-etfs-shed-a-record-$6.4b-in-30-days-amid-crypto-winter-chill

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded their largest 30-day net outflow since launching in January 2024 amid a crypto bear market.

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According to data from Galaxy Research, US Bitcoin ETFs saw $6.35 billion in net outflows over a trailing 30 trading days. It also comes as they registered their sixth week of outflows last week, bringing their cumulative net flow to $53.4 billion, down from their $63 billion peak in October 2025.

Galaxy Research said the daily outflows are “still deepening day over day.”

The outflows could reflect waning sentiment from institutional investors for Bitcoin. However, BlackRock US head of equity ETFs Jay Jacobs told Cointelegraph on Thursday that there are many other reasons why outflows occur day to day.

Source: Galaxy Research

“What I think is maybe sometimes misunderstood by the market is that if we see a day of outflows, there could be a million reasons why. It could be someone selling IBIT and buying BITA,” Jacobs said, referring to its iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BITA), which launched on Wednesday.

Bitcoin is trading at $64,167 at the time of writing, down 17.4% over the past month. The asset has been pressured by macroeconomic factors, including an increase in US inflation, along with the ongoing war between the US and Iran.

Related: Bitcoin activity nears record highs on microtransaction surge

However, Jacobs said the volatility hasn’t impacted BlackRock’s view of Bitcoin as a global, decentralized, nonsovereign monetary alternative.

“Every asset class has volatility… we have over 450 exchange-traded funds within iShares,” said Jacobs, referring to the family of ETFs and index mutual funds managed and marketed by BlackRock.

“So we see inflows and outflows every day across a wide range of assets from large cap, small cap, Bitcoin, gold, etc. So in the short term, it’s absolutely not something that changes the way we view the asset or the utility of the asset.”

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