robert-kiyosaki-calls-gold-price-drop-‘great-news,’-plans-to-buy-more

Gold Pullback Reinforces Kiyosaki’s Buying Strategy

Robert Kiyosaki framed gold’s latest decline as a potential buying setup in a June 23 X post. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author called the price drop “Great News” and said he was waiting for a turn on technical charts before purchasing more.

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Recent comments from the investor show a consistent approach across hard assets. Days earlier, he said he was tracking gold, silver, bitcoin, and ethereum for reversal signals, tying future purchases to chart confirmation rather than immediate buying during declines.

“So I am watching prices of gold, silver, bitcoin, and ethereum on technical charts and will buy when prices reverse their decline,” the famous author wrote on June 20.

The metal’s prices have shown increased volatility in recent sessions, with spot gold slipping below $4,000 after trading above $5,000 earlier this year. The decline reflects shifting expectations around interest rates, a stronger U.S. dollar, and profit-taking after the metal’s rally.

Gold Below $4,000 Draws a Fresh Inflation Warning From Peter Schiff

Market weakness in precious metals also drew a response from economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff. His June 24 comments highlighted gold trading below $4,050 and silver below $60, levels that arrived as investors continued assessing the path of interest rates. At publication time, gold has fallen further, trading below $4,000.

“ Gold is below $4,050. A dip below $4K is likely, but not worth the wait. Silver is below $60. Traders are pricing in rate hikes that may never happen,” Schiff wrote, asserting:

“But even if they do, it will be too little, too late to slow inflation, which will rise more than rates. That’s bullish for gold.”

Rate expectations sat at the center of Schiff’s argument. He contended that markets were pricing metals as though additional tightening would materially restrain inflation, while maintaining that any future hikes would lag inflationary pressures.

Kiyosaki’s Broader Asset Strategy Across Gold and Bitcoin

The precious metal remains central to Kiyosaki’s macro framework, with earlier commentary tying its trajectory to systemic pressures rather than short-term price action. After gold broke above $5,000, he reiterated a $27,000 price target, linking the projection to what he described as a “giant crash” driven by excessive U.S. debt and monetary expansion. He has also pointed to central bank accumulation of gold as evidence of declining trust in fiat currencies and a shift toward hard assets.

Separate remarks expanded that outlook beyond metals. He outlined a scenario in which gold could reach $35,000, again linking the move to structural imbalances in the global financial system. Within the same framework, bitcoin was described as a parallel hedge, with its fixed supply of 21 million coins cited as a defining characteristic that distinguishes it from traditional stores of value.

Asset allocation comments clarify how these views translate into positioning. Gold, silver, bitcoin, and ethereum are treated as complementary components within a broader strategy designed to hedge against monetary instability. Despite that diversification, he has stated that bitcoin would take priority if limited to a single holding, based on its supply constraints.