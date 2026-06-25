when-greece’s-2026-summer-sales-begin-and-which-sunday-shops-may-open

Greece’s 2026 summer sales will begin on Monday, 13 July, and run until 31 August, giving consumers several weeks to shop for clothing, footwear and other consumer goods at reduced prices.

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Retail shops and department stores will also be allowed to open voluntarily on the first Sunday of the sales period, 19 July. The suggested opening hours for shopping on that day are from 11:00 to 18:00, although participation is optional for businesses.

What shoppers should know about the summer sales

The summer sales period is governed by specific rules designed to ensure price transparency, particularly in sectors such as clothing and footwear.

Retail businesses must clearly display both the original price and the new reduced price of discounted products. These prices must be visible either on the products themselves or on the shelves where they are displayed.

Under current rules, the “original price” must be the lowest price at which the product was sold during the 30 days before the discount was applied. For products that have been on the market for less than one month, the lowest price over the previous 10 days is taken into account.

Consumers should also pay attention to the way discount percentages are displayed. Shops are not always required to show labels such as “30% off” or “50% off”. However, this may become mandatory when discounted prices apply to more than 60% of the products sold by a business.

Where a shop chooses to display a percentage reduction, the wording must make clear that it refers to a discount.

Special rules apply to stock and outlet stores. In those cases, the previous price must be crossed out and the new, lower selling price must be shown clearly.

What consumers should watch for

Stores must display notices informing customers that products are being sold at a discount.

The display of both prices, the previous price and the new reduced price, is mandatory in prominent areas of the shop and at the points where the products are displayed. The previous price is usually crossed out.

Showing the discount percentage is not mandatory in every case and remains at the discretion of the business. If a percentage is displayed, it must be clearly identified as a discount, for example “30% off”.

Seasonal discounts usually apply to current-season products, while clearance-style sales and special offers often concern out-of-season items or older stock.

When special offers are held, shops must display a relevant sign. Products included in such offers must show both the previous price and the sale price. Consumers should also check the exchange policy, as some sale items may be marked as non-exchangeable.

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