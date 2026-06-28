samson-mow-says-bitcoin-bottom-is-in-despite-skepticism-from-analysts

The bitcoin bottom is in, said Samson Mow in an X post on Sunday, arguing that the traditional four-year halving cycle has accelerated.

“I find it incredibly interesting how some people are so certain that the bottom is coming in four months because of ‘cycles,’” said Mow, who is best known his $1 million prediction and his work with El Salvador’s bitcoin initiatives, as well as his work promoting nation-state bitcoin adoption worldwide.

“But we had an (all-time high) ATH 37 days before the halving, so it would seem even if you believe in cycles, you should reason out that the cycles accelerated. The bottom is in,” said Mow, former chief strategy officer at Adam Back’s Blockstream.

Mow said he believes that bitcoin reaching a then-all-time high 37 days before the April 2024 halving suggests the traditional four-year cycle has accelerated, making historical cycle comparisons less reliable.