bank-of-greece:-5.3-billion-euro-surge-in-private-sector-deposits-in-may

Private sector deposits increased by €5.313 billion in May, compared with a decrease of €66 million in the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Greece. At the same time, the annual growth rate of total domestic financing rose to 4.6% in May, from 3.9% in the previous month.

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I. Financing of the domestic economy

The net monthly flow of total bank financing was positive by €1,644 million in May 2026, compared with a negative net flow of €1,081 million in the previous month.

I.1 Financing of the general government

The net monthly flow of bank financing to the general government in May 2026 was positive by €329 million, compared with a positive net flow of €135 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate of general government financing stood at 0.0%, from -0.7% in the previous month.

I.2 Financing of the private sector

In May 2026, the annual growth rate of total bank financing to the private sector increased to 7.4%, from 6.8% in the previous month. The net monthly flow of total financing to the private sector was positive by €1,315 million, compared with a negative net flow of €1,216 million in the previous month.

I.2.1 Business financing

The net monthly flow of bank financing to businesses in May 2026 was positive by €1,285 million, compared with a negative net flow of €1,150 million in the previous month, while the annual growth rate rose to 9.8% from 8.8%. In detail, financing to non-financial corporations increased by €427 million, compared with a decrease of €731 million in the previous month. Financing to insurance companies and other financial intermediaries rose by €858 million, compared with a decrease of €419 million in the previous month.

I.2.2 Financing of freelancers, farmers and sole proprietorships

In May 2026, net bank financing to freelancers, farmers and sole proprietorships was negative by €9 million, compared with a negative €54 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate remained unchanged at -2.0%.

I.2.3 Financing of individuals and non-profit institutions

Net bank financing to individuals and non-profit institutions was positive by €39 million in May 2026, compared with a negative €13 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate remained stable at 2.7%.

II. Deposits in domestic credit institutions

The net monthly flow of total deposits was positive by €5,063 million in May 2026, compared with a negative €34 million in the previous month.

II.1 General government deposits

General government deposits decreased by €249 million in May 2026, compared with an increase of €32 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate fell to 14.6% from 22.5%.

II.2 Private sector deposits

Private sector deposits increased by €5.313 billion in May 2026, compared with a decrease of €66 million in the previous month, while the annual growth rate rose to 7.8% from 5.8%.

II.2.1 Business deposits

Business deposits increased by €4.973 billion in May 2026, compared with a decrease of €935 million in the previous month. The annual growth rate rose to 18.7% from 10.8%. Deposits of non-financial corporations increased by €4.582 billion, compared with a decrease of €1.075 billion in the previous month. Deposits of insurance companies and other financial intermediaries increased by €390 million, compared with an increase of €139 million.

II.2.2 Household and non-profit institution deposits

Deposits by households and non-profit institutions increased by €340 million in May 2026, compared with an increase of €869 million in the previous month, while the annual growth rate remained unchanged at 4.1%.

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