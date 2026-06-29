fais-group:-exploring-new-activities-and-brands

The management of Fais Group is steadily seeking new brands to strengthen its portfolio, as well as new activities with a focus on tourism, although no concrete agreements have been finalized at this stage.

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As stated by management during today’s General Shareholders’ Meeting, new projects are under review and discussions are ongoing.

Among them is the development of a coastal property of 170 stremmata in Agia Pelagia, Crete, intended for a tourism project.

Mr. Fais noted that the permitting and licensing process for the property could take around 1 to 1.5 years, but there is clear interest from the group in developing it into a hotel unit.

At the same time, the company is in talks regarding the acquisition of rights to new commercial brands, while also planning the further expansion of its existing brands in Greece and abroad through new physical stores as well as e-commerce.

Specifically, for Kiko Milano, following its expansion into the Czech Republic, a new store in Slovakia (Bratislava) is expected soon. In Bulgaria, a new store will open in Varna, while in Romania—where the brand currently has five stores—this number is set to increase to seven.

Additionally, new Haralas stores are opening in Kolonaki and Thessaloniki, while the relocation of the Kalogirou store from Stadiou Street to Kolonaki is also underway.

Finally, the management stated it is in discussions with Lamda Development to open new retail points at the Agios Kosmas Marina.

Overall, the company expressed optimism regarding its performance and results for 2026, noting that retail sales in the first half of the year are already up 13% compared to the same period in 2025.

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