Payment of one-off emergency financial assistance worth €150 per dependent child nears completion, with almost 950,000 families to receive support

According to a joint announcement by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, (AADE), 947,609 beneficiaries are receiving the aid for a total of 1,525,188 dependent children. The total amount being distributed comes to €219,737,550.

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A supplementary payment is also provided for families who had a child in 2025 or 2026. Under the relevant decision, aid for children born between January 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026, will be paid by August 31, 2026. Eligibility will be assessed on the basis of income tax returns submitted on time this year, as well as any relevant updates recorded in the Tax Registry.

For children born in 2026 who do not yet have a Greek tax identification number, or AFM, an application for one must be submitted by August 10, 2026, in order for the payment to be made.

During the process, authorities also identified 33,351 tax identification numbers for which no bank account in IBAN format had been declared to AADE, or where the IBAN provided was incorrect. In these cases, AADE will contact beneficiaries by - so that they can submit or correct their bank details and receive the aid.

For married couples or civil partners who filed a joint tax return, the payment is made in full to the spouse or partner listed as the taxpayer on the finalised income tax return.

Where parents file separate tax returns, half of the benefit for jointly dependent children is paid to each parent. For children who are not jointly declared as dependants, half of the aid is paid to each parent if both claim the child as dependent; otherwise, the full amount is paid to the parent who has declared the child.

Eligible recipients are parents of dependent children who are tax residents of Greece and whose total family income — taxable or exempt, actual or imputed — does not exceed €40,000 for married couples or civil partners. This threshold increases by €5,000 for each additional dependent child after the first.

For single-parent families with dependent children, the income threshold is €39,000, also rising by €5,000 for each additional dependent child after the first.

Beneficiaries with questions about the payment can contact AADE’s 1521 information line for clarification.

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