Supermarket inflation stood at +0.39% in June 2026 compared to June 2025, according to a survey by the Institute of Retail Consumer Goods Research (IELKA). The price index for June 2026 compared to the previous month, May 2026, is down by -0.29%. Overall, the rolling 12-month period (July 2025–June 2026) shows an increase of 1.56%.

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Out of the 23 categories examined, 14 recorded increases and 9 decreases.

IELKA: Supermarket inflation at 0.39% in June

Largest price decreases in June 2026 compared to June 2025 were recorded in:

• Pet food and pet supplies: -5.56%

• Breakfast items and beverages: -2.60%

• Frozen foods: -2.53%

• Detergents and cleaning products: -2.02%

• Paper products, cosmetics and personal care items: -1.06%

The recorded decreases are attributed both to market normalisation and to lower producer prices in certain products.

Largest price increases in June 2026 compared to June 2025 were recorded in:

• Processed meats: +4.80%

• Ready meals: +3.91%

• Baby and children’s food: +3.62%

• Dairy products and refrigerated juices: +3.59%

• Water, soft drinks, juices: +3.37%

IELKA: Supermarket inflation at 0.39% in June

The reasons attributed to the broader trend of price restraint in supermarket products are:

• Inflation containment: Prices have shown moderation over the past two years in large food retailers due to economies of scale, organizational and technological readiness, and private label products.

• High inventory turnover: Price adjustments appear more quickly in large retail outlets due to faster stock turnover, meaning they replenish inventory more frequently and adjust purchasing prices sooner.

• Impact of private label products: Private label products have a larger market share in large supermarket chains due to a broader product range, and their share has increased over the past two years.

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