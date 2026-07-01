Supermarket inflation stood at +0.39% in June 2026 compared to June 2025, according to a survey by the Institute of Retail Consumer Goods Research (IELKA). The price index for June 2026 compared to the previous month, May 2026, is down by -0.29%. Overall, the rolling 12-month period (July 2025–June 2026) shows an increase of 1.56%.
Out of the 23 categories examined, 14 recorded increases and 9 decreases.
IELKA: Supermarket inflation at 0.39% in June
Largest price decreases in June 2026 compared to June 2025 were recorded in:
• Pet food and pet supplies: -5.56%
• Breakfast items and beverages: -2.60%
• Frozen foods: -2.53%
• Detergents and cleaning products: -2.02%
• Paper products, cosmetics and personal care items: -1.06%
The recorded decreases are attributed both to market normalisation and to lower producer prices in certain products.
Largest price increases in June 2026 compared to June 2025 were recorded in:
• Processed meats: +4.80%
• Ready meals: +3.91%
• Baby and children’s food: +3.62%
• Dairy products and refrigerated juices: +3.59%
• Water, soft drinks, juices: +3.37%
IELKA: Supermarket inflation at 0.39% in June
The reasons attributed to the broader trend of price restraint in supermarket products are:
• Inflation containment: Prices have shown moderation over the past two years in large food retailers due to economies of scale, organizational and technological readiness, and private label products.
• High inventory turnover: Price adjustments appear more quickly in large retail outlets due to faster stock turnover, meaning they replenish inventory more frequently and adjust purchasing prices sooner.
• Impact of private label products: Private label products have a larger market share in large supermarket chains due to a broader product range, and their share has increased over the past two years.
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