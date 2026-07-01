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    IELKA: Supermarket inflation at 0.39% in June

    IELKA: Supermarket inflation at 0.39% in June

    By Greek News No Comments2 Mins Read

    Supermarket inflation stood at +0.39% in June 2026 compared to June 2025, according to a survey by the Institute of Retail Consumer Goods Research (IELKA). The price index for June 2026 compared to the previous month, May 2026, is down by -0.29%. Overall, the rolling 12-month period (July 2025–June 2026) shows an increase of 1.56%.

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    Out of the 23 categories examined, 14 recorded increases and 9 decreases.

    IELKA: Supermarket inflation at 0.39% in June

    Largest price decreases in June 2026 compared to June 2025 were recorded in:
    • Pet food and pet supplies: -5.56%
    • Breakfast items and beverages: -2.60%
    • Frozen foods: -2.53%
    • Detergents and cleaning products: -2.02%
    • Paper products, cosmetics and personal care items: -1.06%

    The recorded decreases are attributed both to market normalisation and to lower producer prices in certain products.

    Largest price increases in June 2026 compared to June 2025 were recorded in:
    • Processed meats: +4.80%
    • Ready meals: +3.91%
    • Baby and children’s food: +3.62%
    • Dairy products and refrigerated juices: +3.59%
    • Water, soft drinks, juices: +3.37%

    IELKA: Supermarket inflation at 0.39% in June

    The reasons attributed to the broader trend of price restraint in supermarket products are:

    • Inflation containment: Prices have shown moderation over the past two years in large food retailers due to economies of scale, organizational and technological readiness, and private label products.
    • High inventory turnover: Price adjustments appear more quickly in large retail outlets due to faster stock turnover, meaning they replenish inventory more frequently and adjust purchasing prices sooner.
    • Impact of private label products: Private label products have a larger market share in large supermarket chains due to a broader product range, and their share has increased over the past two years.

    - IELKA: Supermarket inflation at 0.39% in June appeared first on - English.

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