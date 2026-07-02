e-efka:-new-72-installment-plan-for-settling-social-security-debts-is-now-in-effect

The new 72-installment social security debt repayment plan is now in effect, as announced by the administration of Electronic National Social Security Agency (e-EFKA).

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According to a related announcement, this applies to debts for periods up to and including December 31, 2023.

A prerequisite is that these debts were not subject to a payment plan as of April 21, 2026, or have not been included in a payment plan by the date the application is submitted.

Debts for periods on or after January 1, 2024, must be paid off or settled through a standard repayment plan (24 installments).

Applications for enrollment in the payment plan must be submitted through the online services of the Center for the Collection of Social Security Debts (K.E.A.O.) by December 31, 2026.

The minimum monthly installment under the payment plan is set at 30 euros.

For debtors who do not meet the above eligibility requirement for the payment plan, a message will appear on the K.E.A.O. online services when selecting the 72-installment payment plan, an informational message will appear regarding the existence of an active payment plan.

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