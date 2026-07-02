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    Greece among 11 countries receiving funding from the EU Modernisation Fund

    Greece among 11 countries receiving funding from the EU Modernisation Fund

    By Greek News No Comments1 Min Read

    Greece will receive €233.9 million in funding from the European Union’s Modernisation Fund, as part of a new €2.5 billion disbursement announced today by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank. The funding will support 51 energy-related projects across 11 EU member states.

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    The financing comes from revenues generated by the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

    With today’s disbursement, total funding allocated through the Modernisation Fund since January 2021 now amounts to €23.2 billion.

    The member states benefiting from this funding round are:

    • Greece: €233.9 million
    • Czech Republic: €516.8 million
    • Estonia: €44.8 million
    • Croatia: €109 million
    • Latvia: €40 million
    • Lithuania: €169 million
    • Hungary: €552.3 million
    • Poland: €180 million
    • Portugal: €81.4 million
    • Romania: €636.9 million
    • Slovenia: €20.2 million

    These investments will help modernise energy systems by improving energy efficiency across the energy, industrial, and transport sectors, while also supporting reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

    - Greece among 11 countries receiving funding from the EU Modernisation Fund appeared first on - English.

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