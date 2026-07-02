greece-among-11-countries-receiving-funding-from-the-eu-modernisation-fund

Greece will receive €233.9 million in funding from the European Union’s Modernisation Fund, as part of a new €2.5 billion disbursement announced today by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank. The funding will support 51 energy-related projects across 11 EU member states.

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The financing comes from revenues generated by the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

With today’s disbursement, total funding allocated through the Modernisation Fund since January 2021 now amounts to €23.2 billion.

The member states benefiting from this funding round are:

Greece: €233.9 million

Czech Republic: €516.8 million

Estonia: €44.8 million

Croatia: €109 million

Latvia: €40 million

Lithuania: €169 million

Hungary: €552.3 million

Poland: €180 million

Portugal: €81.4 million

Romania: €636.9 million

Slovenia: €20.2 million

These investments will help modernise energy systems by improving energy efficiency across the energy, industrial, and transport sectors, while also supporting reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

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