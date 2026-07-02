Papastavrou: The exploitation of our country’s mineral wealth is a matter of national importance – it belongs to the Greek people

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The Minister of Environment and Energy highlighted the value of mineral resources, the prospects, and the significant contribution of EAGME and Greece’s geostrategic role were highlighted by the Minister of Environment and Energy, Mr. Stavros Papastavrou, while speaking at the annual conference of the Hellenic Geological and Mining Research Authority (EAGME), titled “Earth & Future – Underground Solutions for Above-Ground Challenges.”

Referring to the role of EAGME, Mr. Papastavrou emphasized that “this is a national authority with over a century of public service. It has long been a valuable ally of the Greek State in the areas of knowledge, mapping, protection, and the utilization of the Greek subsoil. At the same time, it serves as a vigilant scientific guardian, protecting citizens from natural hazards and disasters.”

When asked about our country’s strategy regarding critical raw materials, the Minister of Environment and Energy stated: “Our country has a long history with critical raw materials, one that is almost unique. What is very important to clarify is that solutions involving the subsoil are implemented with respect for the environment and, even more so, with respect for safety and the local community. The exploitation of mineral resources is a concept that is entirely compatible with the concept of protecting nature and the local community.”

“The government’s political will is to harness Greece’s natural resources. If we have learned anything from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, it is the paramount importance for every country to reduce its energy dependence,” he said. Mr. Papastavrou pointed out that Europe has fallen behind in the exploitation of critical raw materials “and is now discovering the cost of that choice. “To remain competitive, Europe must develop its critical minerals today.”

“Our country is among the 4–5 nations at the forefront of mineral resource development. It has the scientific expertise. It has the human resources. It has the government’s political will. We need the scientific expertise of the National Authority,” said the Minister of Environment and Energy.

In response to a question about the new energy architecture, he noted: “We have moved very quickly and are one of the countries at the center of this new architecture. The development of hydrocarbons is not just for today, nor for tomorrow, nor for the day after tomorrow. The exploitation of our country’s mineral wealth is a matter of national importance. It does not belong exclusively to any one political camp. It belongs to the Greek people. It is the wealth of the Greek people. And it must be done using modern methods, with respect for the local community, but without fear.”

“With the developments in the Gulf, one realizes even more the importance of the Eastern Mediterranean,” the Minister of Environment and Energy also said, while referring to developments regarding the Vertical Corridor, he explained that “it was a difficult undertaking because there was no shared culture. Our countries had been divided by geography, ideology, and history. That is now being overcome. That is why the Vertical Corridor, beyond its significance for natural gas, is of immense value in bringing about a shift in mindset in Southeast Europe.”

Mr. Papastavrou also referred to hydrocarbon exploration in Greece, emphasizing that the first exploratory well is expected in mid-February 2027 at the Asopos site, in the northwestern Ionian Sea, and that by the end of this year, seismic surveys will be conducted south of Crete and south of the Peloponnese.

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