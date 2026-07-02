re/max-greece:-mid-sized-homes-dominated-residential-sales-in-2025

One in every two homes sold in Greece during 2025 had a floor area between 51 and 100 square metres, according to data released by RE/MAX Greece, based on thousands of completed property transactions across the country’s largest real estate network.

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The findings confirm that buyers are increasingly favouring mid-sized homes, which offer an optimal balance between functionality, affordability, lower maintenance costs, and flexible living spaces.

According to the survey, homes measuring 51–75 sq.m. accounted for the largest share of transactions nationwide, representing 26.4% of all residential sales. Close behind were properties measuring 76–100 sq.m., which made up 25.9% of transactions.

The third most popular category consisted of homes measuring 101–150 sq.m., accounting for 20.8% of sales. Properties of up to 50 sq.m. followed with 19.2%, driven largely by investor demand and interest in compact homes in both urban centres and tourist destinations.

Larger homes exceeding 151 sq.m. represented just 7.7% of total sales, confirming the relatively limited demand for this segment.

The data highlights buyers’ increasing focus on achieving the best balance between purchase price and long-term value, while keeping ownership and maintenance costs manageable.

Attica: Strong demand for practical family homes

In Attica, apartments measuring 51–75 sq.m. were the most sought-after, accounting for 29% of all purchases. Homes measuring 76–100 sq.m. followed with 26.3%, while properties between 101 and 150 sq.m. represented 20.7% of transactions.

Smaller homes of up to 50 sq.m. accounted for 16.8%, while properties larger than 151 sq.m. represented 7.2%.

The figures suggest that buyers in Attica are primarily seeking medium-sized homes that meet the needs of modern households without the high acquisition and maintenance costs associated with larger properties. Compared with the rest of the country, demand for very small apartments is relatively lower, indicating a preference for more spacious residences.

Thessaloniki: Buyers favour larger apartments

Buyer preferences in Thessaloniki differed noticeably from those in Attica, with greater demand for larger apartments.

Properties measuring 76–100 sq.m. ranked first, accounting for 35.5% of all completed transactions—the highest percentage recorded among all size categories in the survey’s major geographic regions.

Apartments measuring 51–75 sq.m. followed with 30%, while homes of up to 50 sq.m. attracted 18% of buyers.

Properties measuring 101–150 sq.m. accounted for 10.5% of sales, while homes exceeding 151 sq.m. represented just 6%, the lowest share among Greece’s two largest metropolitan areas.

The results underline the dominant role of 76–100 sq.m. homes in Thessaloniki’s residential market, with more than one in three transactions involving properties of this size.

More balanced picture across the rest of Greece

Outside Attica and Thessaloniki, the market displayed a more even distribution across different property sizes.

Homes measuring 51–75 sq.m. accounted for 24.6% of transactions, followed closely by 76–100 sq.m. properties at 23.6%. Homes measuring 101–150 sq.m. represented 23.2% of sales.

Properties of up to 50 sq.m. accounted for 20.3%, a higher proportion than in either Attica or Thessaloniki, while homes larger than 151 sq.m. represented 8.3%, the highest share recorded nationwide.

This more balanced distribution reflects the greater diversity of housing markets across regional Greece compared with the country’s two largest urban centres.

Mid-sized homes remain the market’s preferred choice

Overall, the 2025 housing market confirms that buyer demand remains firmly centred on mid-sized properties, particularly those between 51 and 100 square metres.

As housing needs continue to evolve and purchasing decisions become increasingly targeted, medium-sized homes continue to offer the most attractive combination of affordability, practicality and investment potential, making them the dominant segment for both owner-occupiers and investors.

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