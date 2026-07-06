Airbnb: First inspections begin for 1,500 properties as new rules take effect; Fines of up to €20,000

The Greek Ministry of Tourism is launching the first organized wave of inspections of short-term rental properties, putting its new regulatory framework for the Airbnb market into practice.

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The Regional Tourism Services (PYT) will inspect the first 1,500 properties selected from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) registry. Property owners have already begun receiving informational -s outlining their new obligations.

Owners who fail to meet the required standards—or refuse to cooperate with inspections—face fines starting at €5,000, rising to €20,000 for repeated violations.

The notification sent to owners

The letter leaves little room for misunderstanding:

“Dear Sir/Madam, as you have active Registration Numbers (AMA) in the AADE Short-Term Rental Property Registry, we would like to inform you of the new standards that now apply to your properties.”

The Ministry warns that inspections will begin immediately and will be carried out either by officials from the Regional Tourism Services or by joint inspection teams that also include AADE personnel.

How the inspection process works

The process will not begin with an unannounced visit.

Instead, owners or property managers will receive an electronic notification at least 10 days before the inspection and will be asked to submit all required documentation.

If the documentation is complete and there are no signs of violations, the inspection will be completed administratively.

If missing documents or inconsistencies are identified, an on-site inspection will follow under a written inspection order. Inspectors will carry official identification and documentation relating to the property being inspected.

In practice, owners will need to demonstrate that their property complies with all of the new safety and operational standards before inspectors arrive.

Required documents and safety equipment

Owners must have:

Public liability insurance covering damage or accidents.

A certified electrician’s declaration confirming the electrical installation complies with regulations.

Fire extinguishers.

Smoke detectors.

A residual current device (RCD) or anti-electric shock safety switch.

Clearly marked emergency exit signage.

Pest control and rodent control certificates.

A first-aid kit.

An information guide containing useful emergency telephone numbers.

In addition, the property must:

Be designated as a primary-use space under Greek regulations.

under Greek regulations. Have natural lighting.

Provide adequate ventilation.

Be equipped with air conditioning.

Penalties

The penalties are particularly strict.

Anyone who:

refuses inspectors entry,

fails to submit the required documentation, or

is found not to comply with the legal requirements,

will face an administrative fine of €5,000.

If the same violation is repeated within one year:

the fine doubles to €10,000 , and

, and each subsequent repeat offense increases the fine to €20,000.

Pilot program

These first 1,500 inspections represent the pilot phase of the Ministry’s new oversight system, which it plans to gradually expand to a much larger number of short-term rental properties operating on platforms such as Airbnb.

The objective is to ensure that all accommodations comply with the same minimum safety and quality standards while bringing greater regulation to a market that has expanded rapidly in recent years.

Housing market concerns

The inspections come as the Greek government also seeks to address the impact of the rapid growth of short-term rentals on the housing market.

In many parts of the country—particularly central Athens and popular island destinations—the supply of homes available for long-term rental has fallen significantly. As a result, workers, teachers, doctors, and public-sector employees are finding it increasingly difficult to secure available and affordable housing.

- Airbnb: First inspections begin for 1,500 properties as new rules take effect; Fines of up to €20,000 appeared first on - English.