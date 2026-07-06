Debts to Funds: Applications for 72 installments have started – Benefits and difficulties

Until 31 December 2026, interested debtors will be able to submit applications through the electronic services of the Center for the Collection of Insurance Debts (KEAO), for inclusion in the new 72-installment arrangement for insurance debts owed to EFKA.

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In order for the application on the platform that has been activated in recent days to be accepted, the debtor must not have any overdue and unregulated debts from 1 January 2024 onwards. If newer debts exist, they must simultaneously be included in the standard repayment scheme, so that the basic eligibility condition is met.

For debtors who do not meet the above conditions, an informational message will appear in KEAO’s electronic services when selecting the 72-installment arrangement, regarding the existence of an active repayment plan.

The arrangement concerns insurance debts created up to 31 December 2023 and that were not in an active arrangement on 21 April 2026, nor were included in any other settlement scheme up to the date of application submission.

The debts can be repaid in up to 72 monthly installments, with a minimum installment amount of €30. Inclusion in the arrangement is completed only upon payment of the first installment, which must be paid by the last working day of the month in which the application was submitted. The remaining installments are paid on the last working day of each subsequent month, without any additional notice from KEAO.

According to the relevant EFKA circular, the principal debt is capitalized and, from the date of inclusion, is charged with the interest rate provided for the standard insurance debt arrangement, instead of additional charges and surcharges. In other words, it is subject to an interest rate of around 5.5%, whereas for debts outside a settlement scheme the corresponding rate is 8.5%.

At the same time, the debtor retains the right of early repayment, paying the interest corresponding to the installments that ultimately elapsed until full repayment.

What are the benefits of the arrangement

An insurance clearance certificate is granted, criminal prosecution for debts to social security funds is suspended, any imposed sentence is halted, and enforcement measures such as seizures of movable and immovable property are suspended, as long as the terms of the arrangement are respected.

What are the difficulties of the arrangement

The first “key” condition for the 72-installment debt settlement is the date 31/12/2023, beyond which there must be no overdue debts. If such debts exist—something that concerns most debtors—they must be included in the standard 24-installment arrangement, which is currently the only active one.

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