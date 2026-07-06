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The countdown has begun for the 2026 summer sales, with the market preparing for a period of increased retail activity that will run until the end of August.

The summer sales begin on Monday, July 13, and end on August 31, giving consumers the opportunity to shop at discounted prices, while businesses hope to boost turnover during the summer season.

During the sales period, retail stores will have the option to open on the first Sunday after the sales begin, on July 19.

Under the law, permitted opening hours on that Sunday are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce has recommended that its member stores remain open until 6 p.m.

Summer sales: What businesses must do

The Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce is also reminding businesses that any announcement of reduced prices must fully comply with the applicable legal framework.

Specifically, every promotion or discount must show the product’s previous price — meaning the lowest price at which it was sold during the 30 days before the discount began.

A price reduction may be presented as a discount percentage, a specific monetary saving, or by displaying the old and new prices side by side. In all cases, the previous price must be clearly shown, as required by law.

For products that have been available for less than 30 days, the reference price is the lowest price charged since they first went on sale. Special rules also apply in cases of successive price reductions.

The Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce is urging business owners to pay close attention to the correct application of the rules during the sales period, warning that failure to comply may lead to significant administrative penalties and fines.

- Summer Sales 2026: When they start, and which Sunday stores open appeared first on - English.