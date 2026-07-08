self-employed-workers:-who-qualifies-for-half-rate-tax,-reduced-advance-payments-and-exemptions

The tax return filing process is now in its final stages, with more than 5.6 million E1 forms already submitted to Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), as taxpayers rush to meet the deadline.

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Among those set to benefit this year are thousands of new freelancers, self-employed professionals and sole proprietorships that launched their activity in recent years. Greek tax legislation provides for a special regime during their first years of operation, allowing them to pay significantly less tax than other professionals, provided they meet specific requirements.

The favourable provisions mainly apply to doctors, lawyers, engineers, merchants, artisans and other self-employed individuals who started their professional activity within the last three years.

For this category, taxation is set at a reduced rate of just 4.5%, while they may also benefit from lower advance tax payments and exemption from the presumptive income determination system during their first years in business.

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