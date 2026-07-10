The first phase of the Ellinikon Sports Park will cost between €80 million and €100 million, covering both the initial facilities and the infrastructure works, including water supply and sewage networks, for the entire complex.

Δείτε περισσότερα άρθρα μας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθέστε το sofokleous10.gr στο Google

A second phase, still in the planning stage and targeted for completion in 2028, will be carried out with co-financing.

Spanning 287 stremmata (roughly 28.7 hectares) on the grounds of the former Ellinikon Airport, the park is designed as a sports and wellness hub for both residents and visitors.

The first phase is due for completion by the end of 2026, with the earliest facilities opening this summer and an official launch planned for September. Organisers expect around 300,000 visitors by the end of this year, rising to approximately 1 million in 2027.

The plans were unveiled on 9 July by Dimitris Karastogiannis, chief property and community officer at LAMDA Development, the company behind the wider Ellinikon regeneration project. He described the sports park as “the first major project we are delivering as part of the redevelopment.” A soft opening to the public is scheduled for 20 July, with LAMDA framing the venture as an effort to “reconnect the city with sports.”

- The Ellinikon Sports Park opens its doors, backed by a €100 million investment and a target of 1 million visitors by 2027 appeared first on - English.