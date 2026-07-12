greece’s-summer-sales-begin-tomorrow:-what-shoppers-need-to-know

Starting tomorrow, Monday, July 13, 2026, the summer sales begin, with stores across the country offering price reductions on thousands of products. The sales will run through Monday, August 31, marking one of the most important periods of the year for both retailers and consumers looking for better prices.

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As part of the summer sales, stores may optionally remain open on the first Sunday of the sales period, July 19, giving consumers an extra day of shopping.

Hours for optional Sunday trading

Under the current regulatory framework, the proposed hours for Sunday, July 19, run from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In some areas, however, local trade associations may set different hours. The Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce, for instance, has recommended that member stores close earlier, at 6:00 p.m., rather than staying open until the standard 8:00 p.m. cutoff.

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