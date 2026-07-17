During the January–June 2026 period, the central government’s cash balance recorded a deficit of €3.161 billion, compared with a deficit of €465 million in the corresponding period of 2025, according to data from the Bank of Greece.

Δείτε περισσότερα άρθρα μας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθέστε το sofokleous10.gr στο Google

The central government’s primary cash balance recorded a surplus of €1.998 billion, down from €4.151 billion in the first half of 2025.

During the same period, regular budget revenues totalled €33.744 billion, up from €32.550 billion in the previous year.

Meanwhile, regular budget expenditure amounted to €34.890 billion, compared with €31.605 billion in the January–June 2025 period.

- Bank of Greece: Cash primary surplus of 1.99 billion euros in the first half of the year appeared first on - English.