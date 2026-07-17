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    Eurostat: Inflation in Greece Confirmed at 3.9% in June

    Eurostat: Inflation in Greece Confirmed at 3.9% in June

    By Greek News No Comments1 Min Read

     

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    Annual inflation in Greece rose to 3.9% in June, according to final Eurostat data released today, confirming the European statistical agency’s initial flash estimate.

    Annual inflation in the eurozone stood at 2.8% in June, in line with Eurostat’s preliminary figures, down from 3.2% in May. A year earlier, the corresponding rate was 2%. Annual inflation in the European Union reached 2.9% in June, compared with 3.3% in May, while the rate a year earlier stood at 2.3%.

    The lowest annual inflation rates were recorded in Sweden (1%), the Czech Republic (1.1%), and Denmark (1.8%). The highest rates were recorded in Romania (9.2%), Lithuania (5.4%), and Bulgaria (5.2%). Compared with May 2026, annual inflation declined in 22 EU member states, remained unchanged in three, and increased in two.

    In June, services made the largest contribution to annual inflation in the eurozone, adding 1.51 percentage points, followed by energy (+0.77 percentage points), food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.29 percentage points), and non-energy industrial goods (+0.18 percentage points).

     

     

    - Eurostat: Inflation in Greece Confirmed at 3.9% in June appeared first on - English.

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