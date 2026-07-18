The Odyssey is reshaping the film industry – Record Box Office, winning companies and stocks

The highly anticipated film adaptation of The Odyssey is expected to provide a major boost to the global box office, with early projections pointing to more than $200 million in worldwide ticket sales during its opening weekend.

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According to industry analysts, the film is expected to generate $80–100 million in the United States, where it is playing in approximately 3,900 theaters, while another $110 million is projected to come from more than 70 international markets.

If those forecasts prove accurate, The Odyssey will surpass the opening weekend of the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, one of Nolan’s biggest hits three years ago.

The strongest summer for cinemas since the pandemic

Data from Rentrak indicates that this year’s summer movie season is on track to become the strongest since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the first Friday in May through today, box office revenue has already reached approximately $2.5 billion, up 7% from the same period last year and approaching the $2.7 billion recorded during the summer of 2019.

The Odyssey has already generated unprecedented demand in advance ticket sales. According to IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond, many theaters have already sold out screenings through the fifth week of release, including late-night and early-morning showings.

The film is also a technological milestone, becoming the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

For that reason, IMAX Corp. is considered one of the biggest beneficiaries of the film’s success. The company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on July 23, with analysts forecasting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 and total revenue of $95.9 million.

Only 41 theaters worldwide, including 25 in the United States, are capable of screening the film in its original IMAX film format. Despite overwhelming demand, IMAX has acknowledged that it cannot quickly expand capacity, as new IMAX film projectors have not been manufactured for nearly 50 years.

The companies benefiting from The Odyssey effect

The surge in audience interest is also expected to deliver significant revenue for movie theater operators. The film is projected to earn $90–100 million in North America alone, where it is screening in about 3,900 theaters.

Against this backdrop, Texas Capital Securities upgraded AMC Entertainment from Hold to Buy, while raising its price target from $2 to $3 per share. The brokerage cited both improved box office prospects and the company’s progress in addressing its near-term financing needs.

Meanwhile, Macquarie revised upward its forecast for total U.S. box office revenue in 2026, noting that the second quarter delivered the strongest theatrical ticket sales in six years.

The first official opening-weekend box office figures for Nolan’s film are expected to be released on Sunday and Monday.

Movie theaters are making a comeback despite streaming

The success of The Odyssey reinforces the gradual return of audiences to movie theaters, despite the continued dominance of streaming platforms.

In the United States, total box office revenue through July 12 has already exceeded $5.1 billion, the highest level since 2019 and more than 10% higher than the same period last year.

Among the year’s biggest hits are also Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, which has surpassed $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, and the new Super Mario movie, which has also crossed the $1 billion mark. Analysts expect Toy Story 5 to reach the same milestone soon.

Other strong performers include The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Project Hail Mary, while films such as the live-action Moana, Supergirl, and the latest Star Wars spin-off, Mandalorian and Grogu, have delivered weaker-than-expected box office results.

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