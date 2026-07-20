greek-passport:-what-changes-with-its-integration-into-the-gov.gr-wallet

The Greek passport is now available in the latest version of the Gov.gr Wallet, expanding the capabilities of the state’s digital application and providing citizens with another official document in electronic form.

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Holders of valid ordinary Greek passports can now add their document to the application and use it both for digital identification purposes and as a travel document for journeys within Greece.

Official and diplomatic passports, which are issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are excluded from the new service.

How citizens can obtain the digital passport

The Gov.gr Wallet application is available for Android and iOS mobile devices and can be installed through the wallet.gov.gr platform.

With the addition of the passport, the Gov.gr Wallet continues to develop as citizens’ unified digital repository, bringing together essential personal documents and certificates in a single application.

The 13th document available on the application

The Greek passport is now the 13th document hosted on the application.

Citizens already have the ability to store their National Identity Card, Driving Licence, Digital Disability Card, DYPA Digital Unemployment Card, Athens Ring Zone Permit, myAuto vehicle information service, Academic Identity Card, Speedboat Operator Licence, Insurance Eligibility information, pet registration details, points from the Driver Behaviour Control System (SESΟ), as well as the Digital Property File.

Use of the application continues to expand, with more than 2,516,405 digital identity cards and 1,984,991 digital driving licences having been issued and stored so far.

Cooperation between three ministries for the new service

The design and development of the new feature was carried out by the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance and the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET) under the Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence, in cooperation with the Ministry of Citizen Protection and the Hellenic Police.

The collection and verification of citizens’ information is carried out through the Interoperability Centre of the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance, ensuring the secure and reliable operation of the service.

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