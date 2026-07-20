more-than-$25-million-from-thi-invested-in-greece:-5,000-jobs,-training-and-support-for-entrepreneurship

Creating quality jobs, tackling youth unemployment and strengthening workforce skills are at the heart of the work of The Hellenic Initiative (THI), a global non-profit organisation that connects the Greek diaspora and philhellenes through initiatives that support Greece.

Δείτε περισσότερα άρθρα μας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθέστε το sofokleous10.gr στο Google

As Michalis Printzos, THI Country Head for Greece, explains, investing in people, skills and employment opportunities is a key pillar of the organisation’s mission. Through strategic partnerships with organisations that have a proven track record, THI aims to transform the support of the Greek diaspora into meaningful economic and social impact. Since 2012, it has invested more than $25 million in Greece and Cyprus, funding economic development and humanitarian programmes. Of that total, approximately $14 million has been directed towards economic development initiatives, while more than $11 million has supported humanitarian programmes.

According to the organisation, these interventions have generated a significant economic impact, with their estimated contribution to Greece’s GDP reaching approximately $500 million.

Employment and new skills at the forefront

Through 104 economic development programmes, THI supports organisations across Greece working to upgrade skills, improve young people’s access to the labour market and create new entrepreneurial opportunities.

During 2024–2025, THI’s economic development programmes delivered:

5,000 direct job placements

1.5 million hours of technical and professional skills training

40,000 young professionals and entrepreneurs participating in programmes

$6 million in funding for promising start-ups

Three key partner organisations play a central role in THI’s employment strategy: ReGeneration, Odyssea and SEV’s Skills4Jobs programme, acting as bridges between education, the labour market and the needs of the modern economy.

ReGeneration: From university to the labour market

ReGeneration is one of Greece’s largest non-profit initiatives addressing youth unemployment, brain drain and the skills gap.

The programme is aimed at university graduates up to the age of 29, selected through a highly competitive evaluation process, with only 8%–10% of applicants reaching the final stage.

Participants receive professional and digital skills training, along with specialised instruction in high-demand sectors, before being matched with companies through six-month paid internships.

To date, ReGeneration has achieved:

5,000 job placements

850,000 training hours

50,500 applicants assessed

11,000 graduates

Partnerships with 2,000 companies

Odyssea: Opportunities for vulnerable groups

Odyssea focuses on integrating young people, refugees, migrants and other vulnerable groups into the workforce by providing free vocational training and career development services.

Its programmes offer training in occupations that meet current market needs, ranging from hospitality to technical trades such as ship repair.

It also provides CV preparation, interview coaching and connections with a network of employers.

Over the past year, Odyssea recorded:

3,600 job placements

13,400 training hours

17,000 registered participants

An 86% satisfaction rate

Through its Makerspace, Odyssea also gives aspiring entrepreneurs access to equipment and expertise to develop their own products and services.

Skills4Jobs: Meeting the needs of Greek industry

The Skills4Jobs programme, run by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), focuses on developing skilled professionals to meet the growing needs of Greek industry.

By mapping the workforce requirements of member companies, SEV designs training programmes that combine technical knowledge, practical experience and professional skills.

Within one year, the programme achieved:

100 job placements

660 training hours

Presence in three regions

Partnerships with 400 member companies

The next step: THI Careers & Employability Fair

As part of its broader strategy to connect young people with the labour market, The Hellenic Initiative is organising the THI Careers & Employability Fair in collaboration with The American College of Greece, ReGeneration, Odyssea and SEV.

The event will take place on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, at The American College of Greece in Agia Paraskevi and will serve as a platform bringing together young professionals, programme alumni, employers, HR executives, educational institutions and public sector representatives.

The event has a dual objective: to provide young people with direct access to employment opportunities, interviews and guidance on the skills demanded by today’s labour market, while also enabling employers to identify highly trained candidates equipped with modern knowledge and practical skills.

The day will be divided into two main pillars. The morning programme will focus on leadership discussions and panel sessions exploring the future of work, artificial intelligence, upskilling, youth employability and reversing brain drain.

The afternoon programme will transform the college campus into a live “talent marketplace,” featuring workshops, employer booths, speed interviews, career coaching and presentations on career pathways in high-demand sectors.

The initiative complements THI’s long-term investment in strengthening employment and entrepreneurship in Greece, focusing not only on creating new jobs but also on building a more resilient, skilled and competitive workforce.

- More than $25 million from THI invested in Greece: 5,000 jobs, training and support for entrepreneurship appeared first on - English.