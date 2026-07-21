Armed Forces Housing Program: Ministry of National Defence launches phase III with projects worth over €60 Million

The Ministry of National Defence has launched the third phase of its Armed Forces Housing Program with the tendering of projects worth more than €60 million.

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According to today’s announcement, the new phase includes the construction of 181 homes for Armed Forces personnel and their families in Orestiada, Soufli, Alexandroupoli, Lesvos, Chios, Symi, Rhodes, and Athens.

As part of the program’s first and second phases, 462 homes have already been completed, while another 801 are expected to be finished in the coming months.

A significant portion of the third phase’s funding—more than €10 million—comes from revenues generated by the newly established National Defence Real Estate Fund.

Support for retired personnel and reserve officers

For the first time, the ministry is also constructing a 24-apartment assisted living complex in Attica for retired Armed Forces personnel.

In addition, two student-style residence complexes, comprising 48 apartments in total, are being built in Athens and Thessaloniki for Reserve Officer Cadets participating in special military service programs.

New childcare facilities

The ministry is also moving forward with the construction of six new childcare centres in Volos, Kalamata, Chania, Athens, and Thessaloniki, while five existing centres in Alexandroupoli, Xanthi, Thessaloniki, Volos, and Samos will be expanded to accommodate infants as well.

Dendias: “Not promises, but reality”

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias has previously stressed that the housing initiative is “not just words or announcements, but a tangible reality—fully planned, budgeted, financed, and being implemented on schedule by people determined to see it through.”

He added that “if Greece is to maintain capable Armed Forces, its personnel must enjoy the quality of life they deserve—and it is our responsibility to ensure that.”

Source: Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA)

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