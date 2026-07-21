latsco-family-office-and-eos-capital-acquire-30%-stake-in-nova-ict-in-partnership-with-motor-oil

Latsco Family Office and EOS Capital Partners, through its investment fund EOS Hellenic Renaissance Fund II, have announced the joint acquisition of a 30% stake in Nova ICT, one of Greece’s fastest-growing providers of digital applications and integrated technology and communications solutions.

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The new shareholder structure also includes Ireon Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of Motor Oil, forming—together with the existing majority shareholder—a strong strategic partnership that will support the company’s next phase of growth in Greece and across Europe.

Nova ICT is one of Greece’s leading technology companies, with an experienced management team, a strong track record of growth, and proven expertise in delivering complex digital transformation projects for both the public and private sectors. Its diversified business model enables it to compete effectively in both the Greek and European markets.

The company is currently active across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, defense, civil protection, archive digitization, utilities, smart cities, culture, and tourism. A core element of its strategy is the development of an extensive ecosystem of leading technology providers and specialized partners that design customized solutions tailored to the needs of each project.

Alongside its strong domestic presence, Nova ICT has pursued a consistently outward-looking strategy, expanding its participation in European programs and cross-border digital transformation projects. This international focus, combined with continued investment in expertise and talent, is expected to support the company’s next stage of growth with the backing of Motor Oil, EOS Capital Partners, and Latsco Family Office.

Nikolas Chrysanthopoulos, Senior Partner at EOS Capital Partners, said:

“Nova ICT stands out for the quality of its management team, its international outlook, and the distinctive business model it has developed. Its ability to design and deliver complex technology solutions by leveraging a strong network of international partners has enabled it to establish a unique position in the market. The company has the right DNA to further strengthen its presence both in Greece and across European markets, and we are delighted to work alongside its management, the Motor Oil Group, and the Latsco Family Office to support its next phase of growth.”

Nikolaos Voutychtis, Chief Investment Officer of Latsco Family Office, said:

“Latsco Family Office’s participation in Nova ICT’s new chapter reflects our strategy of investing in sectors that can play a transformative role in Greece’s economic progress. Today’s development is the natural continuation of a successful shareholder partnership over the past two years between Nova ICT and Latsco Family Office in the development of cutting-edge artificial intelligence software for critical infrastructure. Strengthening this strategic partnership through our equity participation in Nova ICT presents an exciting opportunity, which we will pursue to the fullest together with the EOS Capital Partners team and Nova ICT’s outstanding management.”

Alexandros Bregiannis, who will remain Chief Executive Officer of Nova ICT, said:

“We are delighted to welcome EOS Capital Partners, Latsco Family Office, and Ireon Technologies Limited to our shareholder base. This new partnership equips us to bridge the gap between increasingly complex market needs, technological advancement, and innovative business models, providing our clients with a platform for sustainable growth and digital excellence. The participation of such strong strategic partners is a vote of confidence in Nova ICT’s future and further strengthens our institutional foundation by providing the capital resources and strategic depth needed to continue leading the digital transformation. With these partners by our side, we move forward with even greater confidence, raising the bar for the future.”

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