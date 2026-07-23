competition-commission-carries-out-surprise-inspections-of-ferry-companies-over-pricing-and-market-allocation-concerns

The Hellenic Competition Commission carried out unannounced on-site inspections on July 22 and 23 at companies operating in the ferry sector, particularly in the field of maritime transport services for passengers, private vehicles and trucks.

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As part of its own-initiative investigations, the Commission is examining potential anti-competitive horizontal agreements between competitors, particularly regarding market sharing and price fixing, as well as the possible abuse of a dominant market position by a company in the sector through pricing and other practices.

The Commission clarified that the inspections do not mean that the companies involved have committed any violations, nor do they prejudge the outcome of the investigation. They are part of a process of gathering information from companies that may possess relevant data regarding the practices under examination.

The Competition Commission’s investigations focus on the behaviour of companies that may distort competition, potentially resulting in higher prices and lower-quality services for travellers.

At the same time, as part of a broader assessment of the intensity and quality of competition in the strategically important ferry sector, the Commission is conducting a sector-wide investigation.

The Commission’s Interim Report and the subsequent public consultation highlighted the need to reassess the regulatory framework and modernise the ferry fleet and port infrastructure, with the aim of strengthening competition and finding the necessary balance between the financial sustainability of market players and the protection of the wider public interest.

Legal framework

Legislation prohibits agreements between companies — including agreements, decisions by associations of companies, or coordinated practices — that have the purpose or effect of restricting competition. It also prohibits unilateral practices that constitute invitations to engage in illegal agreements, as well as the announcement of future pricing intentions for products and services to competitors.

The abusive behaviour of companies holding a dominant market position is also prohibited.

A finding that a company has participated in a cartel may result in substantial administrative fines, criminal penalties for responsible individuals, and a three-year exclusion of the companies involved from public tenders and concession contracts.

Through the leniency programme, companies or individuals who disclose their participation in anti-competitive practices and cooperate with the Commission may, under certain conditions, receive full or partial immunity from fines and other penalties.

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