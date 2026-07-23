state-“tiresias”:-how-the-new-credit-score-will-work-for-citizens-and-businesses

Citizens and businesses will now acquire a unified “identity” of creditworthiness, as the public sector and private sector are combining their data for the first time into a new system for assessing financial behavior. The new state credit score will present, through a single rating, the overall picture of the creditworthiness of every individual and legal entity.

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The new assessment will place individuals into six categories and businesses into ten, combining data from the state and from private-sector credit assessment bodies. The score will be issued electronically within 24 hours, will be valid for three months, and, with the consent of the person concerned, may be used by public and private-sector entities in transactions where an assessment of credit standing is required.

The aim is to create a single reliability indicator that will gather information which until now was scattered across different information systems, offering for the first time a complete picture of the financial consistency of every citizen and business.

The new framework is established by Joint Ministerial Decision 117113 EX 2026 (Government Gazette B’ 4422/20.07.2026), while the technical operating specifications of the system are defined by Decision 117786 EX 2026. The two decisions determine the sources of data, the method for calculating the score, the assessment categories, the procedure for issuing credit score information, as well as the rules for correcting data and exercising citizens’ rights.

The application for issuing the score

The process will be carried out exclusively through a dedicated electronic application on gov.gr. The interested party will submit an application for the issuance of their credit score, first providing explicit consent for the retrieval of the necessary data both from public-sector information systems and from private-sector credit assessment bodies. Without this consent, the process cannot proceed.

Upon submission of the application, a protocol number is automatically created and the case enters processing. At the same time, the system retrieves the applicant’s contact details from the National Communication Registry in order to notify them electronically once the process has been completed.

The assessment will be completed within 24 hours. The citizen or business will be informed by - that the result is available and will be able to retrieve it through the application, while the credit score information will also be available through the citizen’s digital mailbox on gov.gr. The score will remain valid for three months and, after expiration, a new one may be issued based on the most recent available financial data.

What the state “Tiresias” will “see”

The unified credit score will not result from a simple addition of data points, nor will it display detailed information about the person’s debts or the amount of their obligations. Instead, it will provide an overall assessment of their credit profile, derived from the processing of available data.

At the “heart” of the system are modern machine-learning algorithms, which process historical financial behavior data in order to assess repayment ability and consistency, as well as the likelihood of future failure to meet obligations. The model combines the score resulting from public-sector data with the assessments of private credit-rating bodies, converting the result into specific creditworthiness categories. At the same time, periodic review and calibration of the model are planned so that it can adapt to changes in the economy and the market.

The algorithms will be based mainly on financial data from the last two years and will not examine only the applicant’s current financial situation. They will take into account the long-term development of their financial behavior, comparing it with corresponding categories of citizens or businesses, so that the final assessment reflects not only the current situation but also the consistency they have demonstrated in recent years.

What will be examined in the test

For the calculation of the credit score, data automatically drawn from public-sector information systems will be used, specifically:

Declared income from tax returns.

Asset status and ENFIA (single property tax) information.

Certified tax debts.

Debt repayment arrangements and their repayment progress.

Payment consistency and any delays.

Insurance-related debts to KEAO (Social Security Debt Collection Center).

Data from the Electronic Insolvency Registry, such as bankruptcies and auctions.

Indicators of compulsory collection measures, such as seizures and auctions.

The goal is not only to record the amount of debt, but to assess overall financial behavior, repayment ability, consistency in meeting obligations, and the likelihood of future payment defaults.

The score

The new system will assign a different credit-rating scale for individuals and legal entities.

For individuals, six categories will be used (AA, A, BB, B, C, D), while for businesses there will be ten categories (AAA, AA, A, BBB, BB, B, CCC, CC, C, and D).

The higher the score, the better the person’s credit profile will be considered, while the lower categories will reflect an increased likelihood of failing to meet financial obligations.

The credit score report will not only include the category into which the person falls, but also an explanation of the result, as well as the duration of validity of the assessment.

Correction of data and new assessment

The new system also provides a procedure for correcting or supplementing the data used to issue the credit score. If a citizen or business finds that the financial behavior data have changed or contain inaccuracies, they will be able to submit an electronic request accompanied by the necessary supporting documents.

If the request is accepted, the system will retrieve the updated information again and issue a new credit score report. At the same time, after the three-month validity period of each assessment expires, the interested party will be able to submit a new application so that their score can be calculated based on the latest available data.

Consent for private-sector bodies

Banks and other private-sector entities will not automatically have access to the credit score. For each request, prior, explicit, and separate consent from the person concerned will be required.

When a private entity requests the credit score of a citizen or business, the person concerned will receive an electronic notification and will be asked to approve or reject the specific request through their personal Taxisnet credentials. The consent will apply exclusively to that specific application and will not constitute general or permanent authorization to access their financial data.

The decision also provides for a special procedure for challenging the accuracy of the assessment. The right to object will not be exercised through the electronic application, but will follow the procedure provided by the existing legal framework for reviewing such requests.

- State “Tiresias”: How the new credit score will work for citizens and businesses appeared first on - English.