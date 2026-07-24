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    bitcoin-experiences-a-strong-7-day-winning-streak!-does-it-signal-a-new-rally?!-santiment-issues-both-bullish-and-warning-messages!
    Bitcoin Experiences a Strong 7-Day Winning Streak! Does it Signal a New Rally?! Santiment Issues Both Bullish and Warning Messages!

    Bitcoin Experiences a Strong 7-Day Winning Streak! Does it Signal a New Rally?! Santiment Issues Both Bullish and Warning Messages!

    By Updated: CryptoNews No Comments2 Mins Read

    After a prolonged period of outflows, Bitcoin has seen a shift to inflows. According to Farside Investors data, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net inflow of $69.1 million the previous day. This marks the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

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    On-chain data platform Santiment noted that Bitcoin ETFs have recorded net inflows for seven consecutive days since July 14th, with total ETF inflows reaching $981.2 million, driving Bitcoin up to $66,300.

    At this point, Santiment noted that this steady series of inflows, following the heavy fund outflows seen in May and June, is considered a significant signal that institutional investor confidence is recovering.

    Santiment analysts note that sustained demand for ETFs could have a supportive effect on the Bitcoin price.

    Santiment also drew attention to an important detail regarding ETFs and the BTC price. Analysts noted that a similar series of inflows was last seen in October 2025, and that the strong surge following that inflow led Bitcoin to its all-time high of $126,000.

    Analysts say that while there’s no guarantee this trend will repeat itself and trigger a surge, the momentum in ETF inflows is a key indicator that the market should closely monitor.

    Santiment analysts note that the current ETF inflow is creating a positive environment for Bitcoin to potentially recover towards the $70,000 level. However, they also warn that a sudden, massive inflow could indicate excessive optimism (FOMO) in the market and the formation of a short-term price peak.

    *This is not investment advice.

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