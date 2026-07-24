The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) today announced the provisional data for the quarterly non-financial accounts of institutional sectors for the first quarter of 2026.

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During the first quarter of 2026, a deficit of €6.73 billion was recorded in the external balance of goods and services, compared with a deficit of €7.61 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, during the first quarter of 2026, a surplus of €1.31 billion was recorded in the external balance of primary incomes, current transfers, and capital transfers, compared with a surplus of €3.30 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of last year.

As a result of the above, the economy as a whole recorded net borrowing of €5.42 billion from abroad during the first quarter of 2026. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, net borrowing amounted to €4.32 billion.

During the first quarter of 2026, the disposable income of the household sector and non-profit institutions serving households (NPISHs) increased by 3.2% compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year, rising from €37.92 billion to €39.13 billion.

- ELSTAT: Household disposable income at €39.13 billion in the first quarter, up 3.2% appeared first on - English.