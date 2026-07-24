tesla’s-major-investment-in-greece

The American electric-vehicle giant, led by Elon Musk, is preparing to operate a state-of-the-art integrated center on Vari–Koropi Avenue, which will become the new “heart” of its activities in the Greek market and one of its most important locations in Southeastern Europe.

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The new complex will not simply be another showroom. It will be a vertically integrated facility bringing together almost all of Tesla’s services in one location: the display of new models, vehicle deliveries, specialized servicing, technical support, and modern customer service infrastructure.

The company’s goal is to provide a complete ownership experience, significantly reducing waiting times and improving support for Tesla owners in Greece.

Work on the property in Vari–Koropi is progressing rapidly, and operation of the new center is expected in 2026.

According to available information, the investment for the renovation and configuration of the site amounts to approximately €5 million, confirming that Tesla no longer views the Greek market as a small peripheral presence, but rather as a strategic growth base.

This investment represents another vote of confidence in the Greek electric-car market.

Despite increasingly intense competition from European and especially Chinese automakers, Tesla continues to invest in physical infrastructure, choosing to strengthen its presence rather than rely exclusively on online sales.

The new facility will operate alongside the company’s existing network.

Tesla already has showrooms in Glyfada and Kifisia, while continuing to operate its service center in Agios Ioannis Rentis.

At the same time, it maintains an engineering office in Athens, which has participated since 2018 in the development of the company’s electric drivetrain systems, showing that Tesla’s presence in Greece is not limited solely to sales.

The creation of such a large complex is expected to significantly change the customer experience.

Until now, several services were carried out at different facilities, while the needs of Greece’s continuously growing Tesla fleet required greater technical-support capacity.

With the new center, deliveries, repairs, diagnostic checks, and customer service will all take place in a single location, following the standards the company applies in its larger European markets.

The timing is far from accidental.

The electric-vehicle market in Greece is growing steadily, while drivers are increasingly turning toward electric mobility.

At the same time, Tesla is preparing to further strengthen its presence with the new generation of the Model Y, as well as with new products expected to broaden its customer base in the coming years.

The investment becomes even more significant considering that Greece is gradually becoming a hub for electric mobility in Southeastern Europe.

The development of charging infrastructure, the increase in sales of electric models, and the arrival of new manufacturers are creating a completely different environment compared with just a few years ago.

For Tesla, the new Vari–Koropi facility represents more than just another business move.

It is a strategic investment that strengthens the company’s image in Greece, upgrades services for customers, and creates the conditions for the country to acquire an even more important role on Tesla’s map in the wider Southeastern European region.

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