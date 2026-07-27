golfoyl:-trilateral-cooperation-could-unlock-$1.35-billion-in-investments-and-10,000-jobs-in-greek-shipyards

The prospect of mobilising $1.35 billion in infrastructure investments and creating 10,000 skilled jobs was highlighted by US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, who directly linked this potential to trilateral cooperation between Greece, the United States and South Korea in the shipbuilding sector.

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Speaking in South Korea during the naming ceremony of TEN’s newly built DP2 Suezmax shuttle tanker “Anfield DP” at Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Geoje, the US ambassador placed particular emphasis on Greece’s shipbuilding industry and the possibility of restoring critical production capacity through the use of American and Korean technology.

The ambassador specifically referred to a trilateral agreement which, she said, was signed in Athens several months ago between Greece, the Republic of Korea and the United States.

“This agreement can unlock $1.35 billion in infrastructure investments and 10,000 jobs for skilled personnel,” she said.

In the same remarks, she connected the agreement with the “restoration of Greek autonomy in the shipbuilding sector”, as well as with the integration of cutting-edge American and Korean technology.

Frigates, corvettes and submarines

Guilfoyle’s remarks were notable because they did not focus solely on commercial shipbuilding activities. She specifically referred to the construction of “frigates, corvettes and submarines”, linking this capability to supporting the Hellenic Navy, the US Sixth Fleet and NATO allies in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

The statement places the shipbuilding cooperation between the three countries within a broader strategic and defence framework.

The ambassador summarised this dimension with one of the most notable phrases of her speech:

“Strategic investment in shipbuilding is investment in security itself.”

The US ambassador presented the trilateral partnership as a combination of three different strengths: South Korea’s shipbuilding expertise, American industrial power and Greece’s leading role in global shipping.

“Korean shipbuilding excellence, American industrial strength and Greek maritime leadership are converging to revitalise shipyards, restore critical industrial capabilities and secure the maritime routes on which our economies depend,” she said.

The “Anfield DP” as an example of cooperation

Guilfoyle connected this broader strategic vision with the “Anfield DP”, describing the newly built vessel as part of the same story of cooperation between the three countries.

Referring to the Tsakos family, she noted that its name “has represented excellence in global shipping for generations”, while attributing Greece’s leading position in maritime trade to bold investments, technical superiority, and a commitment to safety and quality.

Regarding Samsung Heavy Industries, she highlighted the internationally recognised quality of its shipbuilding operations, adding:

“This ship is proof of what can happen when Korean engineering excellence meets Greek maritime ambition.”

She also made a special reference to ExxonMobil, thanking the US energy company for its continued cooperation.

According to Guilfoyle, the “Anfield DP” is part of a fleet that connects continents and transports “the energy, goods and trade that fuel economies and improve lives around the world”.

Shipbuilding and energy in US strategy

Guilfoyle also placed shipbuilding cooperation within the framework of the Donald Trump administration’s policies, stating that American maritime power and energy abundance are cornerstones of US foreign policy.

She argued that this approach is reflected in the deepening cooperation between the United States, Greece and South Korea in shipping and shipbuilding.

“This is the picture of strategic cooperation,” she said, describing:

“shipyards full of activity, sailors setting out to serve global trade, and nations standing proudly together, united not only by contracts, but by shared values and a common purpose.”

Concluding her speech, Kimberly Guilfoyle wished the “Anfield DP” safe voyages and expressed hope that the vessel would become, for many years, a symbol of friendship between the United States, Greece and the Republic of Korea.

“May the cooperation that brought it to life continue to grow stronger with every journey,” she concluded.

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