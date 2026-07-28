Alpha Bank – European Investment Fund: New strategic agreement to support Greek entrepreneurship

Alpha Bank announced the signing of a new strategic agreement with the European Investment Fund (EIF), reaffirming its leading role in leveraging European resources, strengthening Greek entrepreneurship, and supporting the transition towards a sustainable, outward-looking productive model.

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The agreement is part of the InvestEU initiative and provides new preferential financing tools worth more than €40 million, backed by the European Investment Fund, aimed at enhancing the liquidity of small businesses and social enterprises and supporting innovative entrepreneurial initiatives.

As part of the partnership, Alpha Bank is offering:

– Microfinance loans of up to €50,000, without collateral, through the Microfinance programme, facilitating access to capital for very small and small businesses seeking to grow and expand their activities.

– Specialised liquidity tools for social enterprises, through the Social Entrepreneurship programme, supporting initiatives with a strong social and environmental impact.

Through this new agreement, Alpha Bank continues to channel European resources into the real economy, establishing itself as a reference point in the banking sector for promoting sustainable growth and innovation.

George Tsagkarakis, Head of Business Products at Alpha Bank, stated:

“Alpha Bank continues to play a leading role in directing European resources towards the real economy, strengthening the competitiveness and outward orientation of Greek businesses. This initiative is part of the Bank’s broader vision to create a strong, resilient, and sustainable business ecosystem in Greece, where access to financing acts as a catalyst for growth and social progress.”

EIB Vice-President Giannis Tsakiris stated:

“Addressing the financing gap faced by smaller businesses is a key priority for Europe’s long-term competitiveness. Through InvestEU, we enable financial institutions to support entrepreneurs investing in innovation, skills, and social impact, ensuring that growth opportunities are accessible across the entire Greek economy.”

European Investment Fund Chief Executive Officer Marjut Falkstedt stated:

“The mission of the EIF is not only to facilitate access to finance, but also to strengthen a stronger investment culture for small businesses across Europe. Our cooperation with Alpha Bank reflects our shared commitment to creating financing solutions that respond to the evolving needs of businesses and local communities in Greece.”

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