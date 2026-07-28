Hatzidakis: “The government is speaking through projects for western Macedonia – €5.4 billion in investments with 11,000 new jobs”

“Today, in Kozani and Western Macedonia, the government is speaking through projects. Projects that have been completed in recent years or will be completed in the coming months. I understand the concerns of local authorities and residents, which exist in every country implementing decarbonization programs. However, I note that the government is now coming forward not with plans and promises, but with projects. And I challenge anyone to dispute that the projects we presented today have been implemented. They can also come back on December 31 and check whether the projects we have scheduled will have been completed. I understand criticism; I do not claim that we are infallible, but we are moving forward with specific, measurable, and tangible work.”

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These remarks were made today by Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, who led a delegation of seven ministers on a visit to the region and to construction sites of both Public Power Corporation (PPC) and private companies, while also holding meetings with business owners, employees, and local government representatives.

“Western Macedonia has never before had such a large investment program. This is obviously due to the need to pay special attention to the region, which we must support, among other reasons, for national reasons,” Kostis Hatzidakis said.

He also emphasized that PPC’s investments and projects in the region will create 7,500–8,000 jobs, in addition to the 3,200 jobs created through private investments that have so far been included in the Just Development Transition Plan.

At a press conference held after the ministers’ visit to the regional units of Kozani, Kastoria, Florina, and Grevena, Kostis Hatzidakis presented a review of actions already implemented and plans for the coming period.

These include:

16 actions already completed. Among them are the E65 motorway, the recently established horizontal Just Transition Clause, upgrades to schools and healthcare infrastructure, and employment programs run by the Public Employment Service (DYPA).

Among them are the E65 motorway, the recently established horizontal Just Transition Clause, upgrades to schools and healthcare infrastructure, and employment programs run by the Public Employment Service (DYPA). 7 projects to be completed by the end of the year. These include PPC’s Combined Heat and Power Production Unit for supplying district heating systems, the Grevena–Vasilitsa road connection, and new natural gas networks in four cities of the region.

These include PPC’s Combined Heat and Power Production Unit for supplying district heating systems, the Grevena–Vasilitsa road connection, and new natural gas networks in four cities of the region. 3 actions being implemented by the end of the year: a new subsidy program for heat pumps, solar water heaters, and photovoltaic systems with batteries, which will cover 10,000 households; new support for the fur industry; and income-loss compensation.

a new subsidy program for heat pumps, solar water heaters, and photovoltaic systems with batteries, which will cover 10,000 households; new support for the fur industry; and income-loss compensation. 6 public projects to be announced by the end of the year: including the Ptolemaida–Xino Nero road connection, the Nestorio Dam, student accommodation facilities, and others.

including the Ptolemaida–Xino Nero road connection, the Nestorio Dam, student accommodation facilities, and others. 5 private investment plans currently at an advanced stage of implementation.

During the press conference, the ministers presented the actions falling under their respective portfolios, highlighting the following:

Infrastructure and Transport

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Dimas stated:

“In the coming days, the tender for the Nestorio Dam will be announced, which has been a long-standing pending issue. Funding has been secured and we are optimistic that the project will proceed quickly. Yesterday, the Ptolemaida–Xino Nero road axis was approved by the Government Strategic Contracts Committee, and the goal is to announce the tender as soon as possible. As we committed, we delivered in July 2026 the northern section of the E65, one of the most important projects for the country, connecting Western Macedonia with Thessaly and Central Greece, reducing travel times, increasing regional connectivity, and improving road safety.”

Just Development Transition Programs

Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis presented progress on the implementation of the Just Development Transition programs for Western Macedonia, with a total budget of €1.38 billion (€1 billion from the 2021–2027 NSRF, €186.7 million from the National Development Program 2021–2025, and €191 million from the Just Transition Mechanism).

He said that 677 projects have been included in the NSRF, while calls for proposals cover 98% of the available budget, with grants linked to specific job-creation targets.

He also announced four new actions to support entrepreneurship, including support for business plans of very small enterprises, companies in the energy and agri-food sectors, hydroponics, and strategic technologies, with a total budget of €211 million.

Local Development Plans

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Thanasis Kontogeorgis said that the local development plans, presented in December 2024, have reached an implementation rate of 90% for Grevena and Florina and 85% for Kastoria and Kozani, despite delays that emerged along the way.

He expressed optimism about the region, focusing on development opportunities in energy, tourism, and agricultural production.

Environment and Energy

Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Nikos Tsafos highlighted the importance of PPC’s investment plan for the region.

He referred to progress in the construction of district heating projects and planning to support local communities during the transitional period until their completion, with responsibilities to be finalized by local authorities in the coming period.

Regarding the new subsidy program, he noted that support rates for heat pumps and solar water heaters will reach 60%, while subsidies for photovoltaic systems with batteries will be tiered. These programs have a budget of €50 million and will cover 10,000 households.

Support for the Fur Industry

Deputy Minister of Development Lazaros Tsavdaridis announced a new support program for businesses in the fur industry, worth €17 million, following successive programs totaling €11.7 million implemented after 2022.

He noted that development-law incentives in the region have created more than 500 jobs.

Employment and Training

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Security Kostas Karagounis stressed that, without attempting to portray the situation unrealistically, official data show that unemployment in Western Macedonia stood at 23.8% in the third quarter of 2019 and declined to 11.9% in the first quarter of 2026.

He also referred to DYPA employment programs in the region, which have benefited 21,124 people, along with another 30,808 participants in training programs.

PPC Investments

Alexandros Soumelidis, General Director of Production Planning and Development at PPC Group, said that the new Combined Heat and Power Production Unit, with a budget of €80 million for district heating supply, will enter trial operation by the end of the year.

He presented investment programs involving photovoltaic projects, pumped-storage facilities that will also support irrigation, battery systems, the conversion of the Ptolemaida 5 plant to natural gas, and the data center planned by the group.

He also emphasized that, beyond voluntary exit programs for company employees, PPC provides free training and retraining through its apprenticeship schools not only for employees but also for contractors and contract workers.

Regional Development

Western Macedonia Regional Governor Giorgos Amanatidis emphasized the need to address the structural problem of unemployment, which, he noted, was high even during the period when lignite-based energy production was flourishing.

He called on citizens to evaluate projects rather than the misleading messages circulated by some.

“There are difficulties,” he concluded, “but there are also significant prospects.”

- Hatzidakis: “The government is speaking through projects for western Macedonia – €5.4 billion in investments with 11,000 new jobs” appeared first on - English.