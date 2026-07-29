a-bloomberg-analyst-weighs-in-on-the-fed-and-bitcoin-prices-ahead-of-the-interest-rate-decision

While bulls in the cryptocurrency market believe they have laid the groundwork for Bitcoin (BTC) to surpass the $70,000 level, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions and future policies are jeopardizing this bullish expectation.

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- ETF analyst James Seyffart assessed recent market developments, Fed expectations, and activity in the ETF world.

The markets are focused on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

Analyses highlighting the bullish outlook in the market suggest that Bitcoin has the potential to break free from its current price range and surpass $70,000. However, the most critical hurdle in this process is highlighted as macroeconomic data and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

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According to the analyst, while some major institutions like Citadel point to the possibility of a Fed interest rate hike, the overall market expectation is for interest rates to remain unchanged or for a dovish stance to be adopted.

It is suggested that moderate or dovish statements from the Fed could be a positive trigger for Bitcoin. However, the continued uncertainty is increasing volatility in the markets.

According to - ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas, crypto ETFs continue to put pressure on traditional crypto exchanges.

Despite the slowdown in market volume and periodic pullbacks, the presence of major financial institutions in the crypto space is strengthening. Morgan Stanley’s entry into the market by setting extremely low management fees of 0.14% (14 basis points) for its spot Ethereum and Solana funds demonstrates the continued long-term optimism on the institutional side. Seyffart notes that robo-advisors and portfolio managers, in particular, will invest more capital in such low-cost products in the long term.

*This is not investment advice.